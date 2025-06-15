Karan Johar Pens Emotional Father's Day Tribute, Thanks Yash Johar For Inspiring His Journey

On Father's Day, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a deeply emotional social media post honouring the memory of his late father, Yash Johar.

Accompanying a nostalgic black-and-white photograph of the two, which seems to have been taken on a film set, Karan shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the values and legacy passed down to him by his father.

"He made films with soul and for the soul... and he lived life with even more," Karan wrote, adding, "He taught me that good storytelling begins with you... and your good heart. Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply. Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible. Happy Father's Day papa, thank you... for you."

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan responded with a simple but powerful "Love him," while Maheep Kapoor expressed her affection through heart emojis, reflecting the widespread admiration Yash Johar continues to command within the film fraternity.

Yash Johar, the founder of Dharma Productions, passed away in June 2004 after battling cancer, but his influence endures through Karan Johar's celebrated body of work, which includes iconic films such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'My Name Is Khan', and, more recently, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

In another post, Karan celebrated himself as being the father of his twins, Roohi and Yash.

He shared a picture on Instagram posing with them and wrote, "Today I celebrate myself ... for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash... they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart..."

Karan Johar became a father to Yash and Roohi in February 2017 via surrogacy. He named his son Yash after his late father, a renowned filmmaker, and chose the name Roohi as an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo. (ANI)