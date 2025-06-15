Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Did Turkish Technic Service Maintain AI-717 Dreamliner? Here's What Turkiye Officials Say

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid Baba Ramdev alleged involvement of a Turkish maintenance agency behind Air India AI-717 plane crash , the Turkish government has denied the involvement of Turkish Technic in the maintenance of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The communication wing of the government on 13 June said that the claim that Turkish Technic maintained the AI-171 aircraft 'is false' and“constitutes disinformation aimed at manipulating public opinion" on India-Turkey relations.

“The claim that 'the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was carried out by Turkish Technic' following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft during take-off is false. The claim that the crashed aircraft was maintained by Turkish Technic constitutes disinformation aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding Türkiye-India relations," the Turkish government said on June 13 on X.

“Under the agreements made between Air India and Turkish Technic in 2024 and 2025, maintenance services are provided exclusively for B777-type wide-body aircraft. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner involved in the accident does not fall within the scope of this agreement. To date, Turkish Technic has not conducted maintenance on any Air India aircraft of this type," it added.

Though the Turkish authorities acknowledged that they were aware of the firm responsible for the last maintenance of the crashed aircraft, they refrained from revealing the name.

"Although we are aware of which company performed the most recent maintenance on the crashed aircraft, it is beyond our scope to make a statement on this matter to avoid further speculation. The Center for Countering Disinformation will continue to monitor and take the necessary measures against efforts that target the reputation of our flagship brands, which represent Türkiye on the international stage," the Turkish government said.

Among other things, the Turkish authorities said that they sincerely share the grief of the Indian people over this tragic plane crash, where over 270 people were killed.

What Baba Ramdev had said?

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday had alleged the involvement of a Turkish maintenance agency whose contract with Indian airports was terminated in May 2025.

“I got to know that an agency from Turkiye used to take care of the maintenance and service of the aircraft. India will have to keep a close eye on the aviation sector,” Ramdev told ANI news agency.“There is a possibility of a conspiracy by that agency.”

Though he didn't provide any evidence for his claims, but said India must stop allowing foreign companies to interfere in such sensitive matters.

