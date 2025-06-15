Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Outgoing DC Srinagar Accorded Warm Farewell

Outgoing DC Srinagar Accorded Warm Farewell


2025-06-15 06:07:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District Administration Srinagar Saturday organized an impressive function at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here to bid a warm and affectionate farewell to outgoing Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat who has been posted as new Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

The Officers, while expressing their views on the occasion, highlighted the contribution of outgoing DC, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat as the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and unanimously lauded his efforts in shaping Developmental initiatives taken in Srinagar District, measures to ensure a prompt and efficient public delivery system, fight against drug menace, employment generation and infrastructure development. In addition, the Officers lauded the tireless efforts of Dr Bilal as a District Election Officer in ensuring successful conduct of Elections for Lok Sabha and Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar District. His role as a Controller Civil Defence Srinagar, during recent war like situation, to prepare Srinagar District for Civil Defence preparations and readiness to handle emergencies and ensure the safety of citizens and critical installations in the District.

The Officers also enumerated the achievements made under his vibrant and dynamic guidance in Srinagar District. The team Srinagar also expressed gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Bilal for his leadership in ushering the positive change in District and extended best wishes to him for future. While appreciating his commitment, efficiency, and people-centric approach, the Officers also praised the ability of the outgoing Deputy Commissioner to maintain accountability, transparency, responsiveness, and coordination among Departments was widely acknowledged and praised. On the occasion, outgoing DC, in his address, spoke at length about the team spirit and the improved work culture in the District Administration at all levels. He advised all the Officers to work with a missionary zeal, sincerity and dedication for the larger interest of the public.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bilal extended his sincere thanks to the people of Srinagar for their affection, faith, and cooperation. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Umar Gulzar besides all the Officials of the DC Office Srinagar, District Election Office Srinagar were present on the occasion.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Omar Abdullah Admin Revokes Multiple Orders Empowering LG Booked By Anti-Corruption Bureau, Senior Govt Official Suspended

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN15062025000215011059ID1109676019

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search