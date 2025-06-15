Outgoing DC Srinagar Accorded Warm Farewell

The Officers, while expressing their views on the occasion, highlighted the contribution of outgoing DC, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat as the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and unanimously lauded his efforts in shaping Developmental initiatives taken in Srinagar District, measures to ensure a prompt and efficient public delivery system, fight against drug menace, employment generation and infrastructure development. In addition, the Officers lauded the tireless efforts of Dr Bilal as a District Election Officer in ensuring successful conduct of Elections for Lok Sabha and Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar District. His role as a Controller Civil Defence Srinagar, during recent war like situation, to prepare Srinagar District for Civil Defence preparations and readiness to handle emergencies and ensure the safety of citizens and critical installations in the District.

The Officers also enumerated the achievements made under his vibrant and dynamic guidance in Srinagar District. The team Srinagar also expressed gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Bilal for his leadership in ushering the positive change in District and extended best wishes to him for future. While appreciating his commitment, efficiency, and people-centric approach, the Officers also praised the ability of the outgoing Deputy Commissioner to maintain accountability, transparency, responsiveness, and coordination among Departments was widely acknowledged and praised. On the occasion, outgoing DC, in his address, spoke at length about the team spirit and the improved work culture in the District Administration at all levels. He advised all the Officers to work with a missionary zeal, sincerity and dedication for the larger interest of the public.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bilal extended his sincere thanks to the people of Srinagar for their affection, faith, and cooperation. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Umar Gulzar besides all the Officials of the DC Office Srinagar, District Election Office Srinagar were present on the occasion.

