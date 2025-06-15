From Kerala To Kashmir: Food Safety Is India's Next Big Health Fight

India, with its sprawling farms, vibrant food culture, and over 1.4 billion people, is a heavyweight in the global food scene.

We've gone from just feeding ourselves to exporting food worldwide, thanks to the grit of our farmers and scientists. But with that scale comes a huge responsibility to keep every grain, vegetable, and spice safe.

Our traditional food practices are like hidden gems. Think about it: spices like turmeric and cumin don't just add flavor-they fight bacteria. Fermenting dosa batter or drying mangoes in the sun? That's preservation, Indian-style.

Science is now catching up, proving these age-old methods work, and blending them with modern tech to keep our food safe. It's like our grandmothers knew something we're just now proving in labs.

In 2024, India stepped up its game. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is leading the charge, and one of their coolest tools is the State Food Safety Index (SFSI). It ranks states on things like staffing, inspections, lab testing, training, and how well they empower consumers.

Kerala's been killing it, topping the charts for two years straight with tight inspections, solid testing, and campaigns that get people talking about food safety.

The SFSI sparks friendly competition among states, pushing everyone to do better and keep our food safer.

The Bumps in the Road

But it's not all smooth sailing.

In 2024, tests showed some food samples didn't meet safety standards. In Punjab, for example, about 15.4% of samples in 2023-24 failed quality checks-think adulterated spices or subpar snacks.

Numbers like these are a wake-up call. We need sharper oversight, tougher enforcement, and food businesses stepping up to follow the rules. It's a reminder that we can't let our guard down.

Fixing this means beefing up our testing labs with better tech and trained staff. It also means helping food businesses meet standards through training and making sure consumers know how to spot safe food.

When everyone's on the same page-producers, regulators, and consumers-we're unstoppable.

Science Leading the Way

At the heart of it all is science. Our researchers are cooking up game-changers: quick tests to catch germs or toxins, smarter packaging to keep food fresh, and eco-friendly ways to preserve it. These aren't just lab experiments. They're solutions hitting the ground, thanks to teamwork between universities, businesses, and the government.

For instance, new tests can spot harmful bacteria in hours, not days, and sustainable packaging is helping us go green while keeping food safe.

India's not just solving its own problems; we're setting global standards.

Universities are where the future of food safety starts. We're training students to tackle tomorrow's challenges, from detecting new contaminants to designing safer supply chains. Partnerships with global experts help us stay sharp and align with the best practices out there.

And it's not just about experts. Everyday people need to know how to handle food safely, read labels, and speak up when something's off.

Programs like FSSAI's Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) are making that happen, building a culture where everyone cares about safe food.

India's Path to Global Leadership

India's food safety journey is a mix of old-school wisdom, cutting-edge science, and smart policies. We're turning our massive food system into a strength, leading the way for safe, sustainable eating.

Sure, challenges like scale and compliance are real, but we're tackling them with more research, better labs, and empowered communities.

This World Food Safety Day 2025, India's showing the world how“Science in Action” looks.

By innovating, regulating, and educating, we're building a healthier, safer future. Not just for us, but for everyone.

Prof. Dinesh Chandra Rai is distinguished food scientist and Vice Chancellor at BRA Bihar University. He can be reached at [email protected]

