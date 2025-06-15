Rain And Thunderstorms Expected Across Azerbaijan
Short downpours and thunderstorms may occur in some parts of the peninsula, while northwesterly winds are expected to intensify at intervals.
Temperatures in Baku and Absheron will range from 19–21°C at night to 23–26°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure is expected to be below normal at 755 mm Hg, while humidity levels will range from 65% to 75%.
In other regions of Azerbaijan, similar weather patterns are expected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur in various areas. In some locations, heavy rain, hail, and even wet snow are possible in high-altitude mountainous regions.
Fog is likely in some mountainous areas during the night and early morning. Moderate westerly winds may occasionally strengthen in certain regions.
Temperatures in the lowland areas will vary between 15–20°C at night and 23–28°C during the day, while mountainous regions will see 6–10°C at night and 10–15°C during the day.
