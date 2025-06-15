Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Affirms No Desire To Drag Conflict To Gulf Area


2025-06-15 06:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Sunday of dragging the conflict to the gulf area, affirming that Tehran has no desire to expand the conflict.
While speaking with ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions to Iran, Araghchi described dragging the conflict to the gulf area as a great strategic mistake, and called the attack on Asaluyeh a likely deliberate step to push the war beyond Iranian territory.
Araghchi stated that the gulf area is a sensitive and complex region, with any military development extending beyond the region itself to the whole world.
He called for the international community to mobilize as urgently as possible to put an end to these violations and crimes.
The Minister asserted that Tehran has no desire whatsoever to expand this war to other countries, unless it was imposed upon it.
He stated that Iran's response to Israeli occupation's aggression came in self-defense, clarifying that they did not start this war, but this aggression was brought upon them and they reserve the legitimate right to defend themselves, asserting that they will continue to defend themselves as long as the aggression continues.
He mentioned that Tehran has not attacked economic sites in the first night saying, but started with military targets, but as the occupation targeted economic facilities including oil refinery in Tehran and other sites in Bushehr, they retaliated with targeting the occupation's economic facilities.
He called the occupation's attack on Asaluyeh in Bushehr a blatant violation and a very dangerous step.
Targeting nuclear facilities is transgresses a red line, stated Araghchi adding that it is prohibited under any circumstances.
Last night, Iran launched a new wave of missiles and drones to occupied Palestinian lands in response to continued Israeli occupation aggression. (end)
