Israeli Occupation Targets Commercial Center In Isfahan Province


2025-06-15 06:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- A commercial center specializing in carpet sales in Isfahan Province, central Iran, was struck by attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, the Iranian Mehr News Agency said, Sunday.
The agency stated that "one of the carpet sales centers in Isfahan was targeted twice by the Israeli occupation," noting that firefighting and emergency response teams rushed to the scene.
Since the early hours last Friday, Tehran and several other Iranian cities have been subjected to extensive attacks launched by Israeli occupation forces.
Iran has announced the deaths of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami, along with a number of Revolutionary Guard leaders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Vital nuclear facilities and residential areas have also been targeted.
Among those killed in these attacks were former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydoon Abbasi; President of the Islamic Azad University and nuclear expert Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi; commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard, Gholamreza Rashid; and the Revolutionary Guard Air Force commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. (end)
