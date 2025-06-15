Manpreet Becomes Second-Highest Capped Indian Men's Hockey Player Of All Time With 400 International Caps
The 33-year-old midfielder from Punjab, a place synonymous with Indian hockey folklore, now stands as the second-highest capped Indian men's player of all time, behind only former captain and current hockey India president Dilip Tirkey (412 caps).
Speaking on the milestone, an emotional Manpreet said, "I still remember the goosebumps I felt in my debut game. To be standing here, 400 games later, is beyond anything I imagined. This milestone is shared with every coach who pushed me, every teammate who backed me, and every fan who believed in me when I needed it most. I'm still learning, still growing - and I play with the same hunger today as I did at 19."
From his debut in 2011 as a spirited 19-year-old to becoming the heartbeat of the Indian midfield, Manpreet's career mirrors Indian hockey's resurgence.
He has won four Asian Champions Trophy titles (2013, 2018, 2023, 2024), two Asian Games Gold medals (2014, 2023). two Olympic bronze medals (2020, 2024), two Commonwealth Games Silver medals (2014, 2022), podium finishes at the 2014-15 and 2016-17 FIH World League and Hockey Champions Trophy in 2018.
Manpreet's consistency on the field has been matched by his recognition off it. His accolades underline his immense contribution to Indian sport. He was awarded Arjuna Award in 2018, became FIH Men's Player of the Year in 2019, conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 along with Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Player of the Year in 2019 and Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year – 2014, 2021,
Hockey India chief and the only Indian player ahead of Manpreet in the all-time caps list, lauded the achievement and stated, "Very few athletes achieve this level of consistency and endurance. Manpreet has been the spine of Indian hockey through its most transformative decade. His fitness, leadership, and composure under pressure set him apart. We are proud to see him carry forward the legacy with such grace."
Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added,“400 caps is not just a number - it's a legacy built on sacrifice, discipline, and devotion to the sport. Manpreet has set the bar for professionalism and pride in wearing the India jersey. He has been a true ambassador of Indian hockey and a generational role model.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment