MPD Arrests Reckless Driving Suspect

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a reckless driver that crashed into a business in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood.

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the driver of a white 2021 Freightliner Cascadia traveled through the intersection of 4th Street and E Street, Southwest, left the roadway, and struck the side of a building causing minor structural damage.

The driver, 58-year-old- James Paris III of Northeast, DC, remained on scene was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving.

CCN: 25087933

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.