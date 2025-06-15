MPD Arrests Reckless Driving Suspect
On Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the driver of a white 2021 Freightliner Cascadia traveled through the intersection of 4th Street and E Street, Southwest, left the roadway, and struck the side of a building causing minor structural damage.
The driver, 58-year-old- James Paris III of Northeast, DC, remained on scene was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving.
CCN: 25087933
###
