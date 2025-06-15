Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco: His Majesty The King Sends Condolence Message To Indian President Following Air India Crash

2025-06-15 05:30:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) RABAT, Morocco, June 15, 2025/APO Group/ --

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolence and compassion to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, following the crash of an Air India plane which caused multiple casualties.

In this message, His Majesty the King says that He was deeply saddened by the news of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad, in which many people unfortunately lost their lives.

On this sad occasion, the Sovereign expresses His heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to President Murmu, the grieving families and the people of India.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

MENAFN15062025002747001784ID1109675939

