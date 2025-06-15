403
Erdogan, King Abdullah II discuss regional stability amid Israel-Iran conflict
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II held a phone conversation on Saturday to address the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, which was triggered by Israeli strikes on Iranian territory that reportedly resulted in civilian and military casualties, according to official statements.
During the call, Erdogan warned that Israel’s military operations represent a serious provocation capable of destabilizing the entire region. He emphasized that “the aggressive and lawless stance” of the Israeli leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poses a broader threat to global peace and security.
Erdogan criticized the international community’s failure to respond to the ongoing occupation and genocide in Palestine. This silence, he argued, has emboldened Israel and allowed its military aggression to reach its current level. He also cautioned that the attacks are undermining efforts to resolve the ongoing dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.
Raising environmental and humanitarian concerns, the Turkish president pointed to the danger of nuclear contamination resulting from strikes on sensitive Iranian sites. He stated that such risks endanger not only Iranians but also neighboring populations and the international community—an issue he said Israel is irresponsibly ignoring.
Erdogan stressed that the Middle East cannot bear the weight of another full-blown crisis. He reaffirmed his position that continuing nuclear diplomacy remains the only viable path forward and urged that current tensions should not be allowed to shift focus away from the Palestinian struggle.
