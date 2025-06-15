Vardhaan Puri Reflects On The Legacy Left Behind By His Grandfather Amrish Puri This Father's Day
Vardhaan said that his grandfather always told his father that life is nothing without passion and that every moment must be infused with so much passion that the universe gives you everything you're seeking.
Recalling the valuable advice by the late Amrish Puri, he revealed, "Of course, for that, it is very necessary for one to be punctual, disciplined, and have tremendous amounts of resilience. This lesson through my grandfather and my father has been passed to me. And these are qualities which I constantly keep nurturing. At least, I try my best to."
Furthermore, Vardhaan disclosed the morning mantra he got from his Dadu.
"My grandfather always used to say that Khud hi ko kar buland itna, ki har takdeer se pehle Khuda aakar tumse khud poocche ki bata teri raza kya hai. It translates in English to make yourself so able and strong that God himself asks you-tell me a wish and I shall fulfill it. This is something which I say to myself every morning," he said.
For Vardhaan his grandfather's legacy is not just about acting, but about integrity.
"It feels like an absolute honor to carry my family's name and the legacy of discipline, craft, and values. In fact, all of this is being passed on from my forefathers. Of course, my grandfather and my father are great achievers and they've lived wonderful lives. In front of them, I'm just a beginner. I'm just a student and I'm constantly persevering to make them proud and, of course, at the same time, I'm protecting and nurturing my own individuality. I think life without discipline and values is rather incomplete," Vardhaan shared.
