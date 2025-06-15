Trump Watches The Military Parade Of His Dreams March Through D.C.

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Washington: President Donald Trump got the parade he always wanted Saturday - a grand demonstration of military might and patriotic zeal that took place along the National Mall on his 79th birthday.

US President Donald Trump (C), flanked by US First Lady Melania Trump, administers the Oath of Enlistment to soldiers who are enlisting or reenlisting during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP.

But it fell on an overcast day that capped one of the most tumultuous weeks of his presidency - with troops deployed on the streets of the country's second largest city, missiles launched in the Middle East and, less than 24 hours before the parade began, a targeted killing of a state lawmaker and her spouse in Minnesota.

Amid all that domestic and foreign turmoil, the procession of weapons, like so much else in America's politics, was subject to divergent interpretation.

Trump's supporters saw a celebration of stability and order, while his detractors saw the promotion of violence and authoritarian power.

Trump, buffeted by a pair of tanks on a platform, did little to address those divisions during a seven-minute speech in which he made no mention of either the tensions roiling the country or the political violence that had dominated the news for most of the day.

He instead recounted battle heroics and the country's muscular military force, which Trump is now wielding to contain protests in Los Angeles.

"Time and again, America's enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you,” he said.

"Your defeat will be certain, your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete.”

"We affirm with unwavering certainty ... whenever duty calls and whatever danger comes, the American soldier will be there,” he added.

While Army officials were sensitive about drawing attention to the president's birthday, members of the crowd loudly sang "Happy Birthday” after his speech was completed.

Vice President JD Vance, who introduced him, and Lee Greenwood, who sang after him, also both wished him a happy birthday.

Trump got the parade started after being greeted by a 21-gun salute and the strains of "Hail to the Chief” as he took his seat in a reviewing stand.

But the cheering for the president was not quite the overwhelming celebration that occurs at his political rallies.

During the three-hour parade, Trump watched as troops dressed in historical uniforms passed on horses, bombers did flyovers overhead, and members of the Golden Knights parachute team fell from the sky.

Members of the US Army soldiers wearing the uniforms of the Commander-in-Chief's Guard from the Revolutionary War, followed by the US Army Fife and Drum Corps, march during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. Photo by Annabelle GORDON / AFP.

He applauded at moments, rose and saluted the troops passing by at others, and stood to watch a large fireworks finale at the event's conclusion.

He also enlisted and reenlisted 250 civilians and soldiers.

"Congratulations, congratulations. Welcome to the United States Army,” he said after the troops complete their oath. "And have a great life.”