Iran Says Israel Attack On Gulf Gas Facility Attempt 'To Expand War'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday Israel's attack on a major gas facility on the shore of the Gulf sought "to expand the war beyond" Iran.

"Dragging the conflict into the Persian Gulf region is a major strategic mistake, likely deliberate and intended to extend the war beyond Iranian territory," Araghchi told foreign diplomats, referring to the attack on the South Pars refinery, adding that that attack was "an extremely dangerous move."