403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation: Iranian Missile Strike's Death Toll Rises To Six
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 15 (KUNA) -- Due to the Iranian missiles attack on Tel Aviv on Sunday, the death toll reached six people with around 200 injured, the occupation media stated.
Israeli Army Radio reported that search operations are still ongoing under the rubble of the buildings hit by the missile strikes, with seven missing people.
An Israeli channel quoted sources in the army confirming that the air force and navy intercepted seven drones launched from Iran.
Another newspaper reported that significant damage occurred at the Weizmann Institute of Science due to an Iranian missile strike.
Channel 12 reported that Israel's war against Iran, launched last Friday, aims to destroy Iran's nuclear and missile programs, prevent a ground invasion, and create conditions to eliminate the nuclear program through long-term diplomacy.
Israeli occupatoin Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that the objective was to eliminate the dual nuclear and ballistic missiles. (end)
nk
Israeli Army Radio reported that search operations are still ongoing under the rubble of the buildings hit by the missile strikes, with seven missing people.
An Israeli channel quoted sources in the army confirming that the air force and navy intercepted seven drones launched from Iran.
Another newspaper reported that significant damage occurred at the Weizmann Institute of Science due to an Iranian missile strike.
Channel 12 reported that Israel's war against Iran, launched last Friday, aims to destroy Iran's nuclear and missile programs, prevent a ground invasion, and create conditions to eliminate the nuclear program through long-term diplomacy.
Israeli occupatoin Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that the objective was to eliminate the dual nuclear and ballistic missiles. (end)
nk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment