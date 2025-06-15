Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation: Iranian Missile Strike's Death Toll Rises To Six


2025-06-15 05:03:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 15 (KUNA) -- Due to the Iranian missiles attack on Tel Aviv on Sunday, the death toll reached six people with around 200 injured, the occupation media stated.
Israeli Army Radio reported that search operations are still ongoing under the rubble of the buildings hit by the missile strikes, with seven missing people.
An Israeli channel quoted sources in the army confirming that the air force and navy intercepted seven drones launched from Iran.
Another newspaper reported that significant damage occurred at the Weizmann Institute of Science due to an Iranian missile strike.
Channel 12 reported that Israel's war against Iran, launched last Friday, aims to destroy Iran's nuclear and missile programs, prevent a ground invasion, and create conditions to eliminate the nuclear program through long-term diplomacy.
Israeli occupatoin Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that the objective was to eliminate the dual nuclear and ballistic missiles. (end)
nk


MENAFN15062025000071011013ID1109675855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search