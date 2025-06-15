Iran's Latest Strikes Target Key Israeli Infrastructure, Including Ben Gurion And Haifa Refinery

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a third wave of missile and drone strikes against Israeli targets. This escalation marks the latest phase in the ongoing military conflict between the two nations.

The attacks, which have been named as part of Operation Promised Vow 3, targeted multiple cities in Israel. On Sunday, June 15, Iranian forces specifically targeted Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Bat Yam, and, notably, Ben Gurion Airport, one of Israel's busiest international hubs.

In addition to civilian and military infrastructure, the Iranian strikes also targeted vital energy assets. Reports confirm that a refinery in Haifa and several jet fuel production facilities were among the key objectives of the Iranian missile and drone barrage.

Israeli media outlets reported that several missiles hit key sites within Israel, indicating the scale of the attacks and their precision. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have not yet confirmed the full extent of the damage caused by these latest assaults.

In response, the IRGC issued a statement asserting that these retaliatory strikes were a response to Israel's recent actions, which Iran has described as“provocations and aggressions.” The IRGC warned that if Israeli attacks continue, Iran's response will become“more devastating and widespread.”

Meanwhile, Iran's air defense system has claimed success in intercepting and destroying several drones and cruise missiles in Iranian airspace. These interceptions come as part of Iran's continued efforts to defend against potential Israeli airstrikes.

This latest escalation between Iran and Israel reflects the increasingly dangerous nature of the conflict, with both sides intensifying their military operations. While Israel has yet to confirm the full extent of damage to its infrastructure, the Iranian missile strikes serve as a direct challenge to Israeli military superiority.

As both countries continue to trade blows, the risk of broader regional instability grows. International calls for restraint have intensified, but the ability of global powers to mediate between Israel and Iran remains uncertain. With both nations preparing for further escalations, the situation in the Middle East continues to hold serious geopolitical implications.

