'Life At Risk': IDF Warns Iranians, Advises Citizens Near Military Weapon Hotspots To Evacuate 'Immediately'
The IDF advisory for Iranians states,“All individuals currently present or expected to be present in or around military weapons manufacturing facilities and their supporting institutions must immediately evacuate these areas and not return until further notice." This advisory was posted on social media platform X in Arabic-language by IDF's spokesman Col Avichay Adraee.
Same message was posted in Persian by IDF's spokesman Master Kamal Penhasi.“Being near these facilities puts your life at risk,” the warning adds.
Also Read | Trump's stern warning to Iran, says US armed forces will come down on you if... Iran strikes Israel's energy supply infrastructure
Early Sunday, Iran fired a fresh wave of missile attacks at Israel as cross-border tensions intensified for the third straight day. Israel declared that the conflict will only end if "Iran voluntarily dismantling its nuclear program or Israel making it impossible for Tehran to reconstitute it,” Wall Street Journal quoted top Israeli official as saying.Also Read | Iran has solid proof US forces supported Israel: Minister Abbas Araghchi
Notably, the hostilities began with Israel's surprise offensive on Friday which killed key military commanders and nuclear scientists. According to Iranian state television, a new wave of Operation Honest Promise 3 was set off at 3:00 AM on June 15. Confirming the latest strikes, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said that they targeted Israel's energy supply infrastructure by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles. This is where fuel for fighter jets is produced and used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling.Also Read | Israel-Iran war: Indigo issues advisory for flight delays, extended travel times
Iran warned against intensifying military response“more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue.”
The trade of fire between the arch enemies came at the heels of ongoing talks between Iran and US to arrive at a deal on Iran's nuclear programme and to de-escalate the situation. Declaring recent Israeli strikes as“barbarous,” Iran cancelled scheduled nuclear negotiations.
Israel on Sunday struck defence ministry facility in Iran, as per local media reports. Some reports suggest that two fuel depots in Tehran were also targeted while Iran's oil ministry denied reports of Israeli attack at Isfahan refinery.
(With agency inputs)
