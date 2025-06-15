MENAFN - Live Mint)The DNA matching of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been completed and his family has been informed by CM Bhupendra Patel, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, as per an ANI report.

Vijay Rupani was among the passengers on Air India's ill-fated Ahmedabad to London flight that crashed seconds into its journey on June 12.

“CM Bhupendra Patel went to the residence of former CM Vijay Rupani and informed his family that his DNA matching has been done,” Patel told reporters on June 15.

| Israel-Iran war: Indigo issues advisory for flight delays, extended travel times

He added that the CM has also informed Rupani's family that Gujarat government will support them in the further proceedings of the last rites in Rajkot.

“The family members will decide when they will take over his mortal remains,” he added.

| Delhi metro: Attention passengers! Blue line services delayed on THESE routes Air India crash: 32 deceased identified via DNA; 14 bodies handed to kin

Earlier today, PTI cited an official to report that 32 victims of the crashed London-bound Air India 171 flight have been identified using DNA testing, and bodies of 14 have been handed over to their families.

A total of 241 passengers and crew on board were killed in the tragedy besides 29 others, including 5 MBBS students, who died at the college mess in Meghaninagar area. One British passenger was the sole 'miraculous' survivor .

| Air India announces ₹25 lakh payment to plane crash victims' families

Speaking to PTI, Additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel said that the victims identified so far were from different places in Gujarat and Rajasthan.“Thirty two DNA samples have matched till now, and 14 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from Udaipur, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, Arvalli, Ahmedabad and Botad districts,” he stated.

As many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said.

(With inputs from Agencies)