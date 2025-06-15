Air India Crash: 32 Of 241 Victims Onboard Identified Via DNA Tests 14 Bodies Handed Over To Kin 3 Days After Tragedy
One British passenger miraculously survived.Victims identified from Gujarat, Rajasthan
The victims identified so far were from different places in Gujarat and Rajasthan, he said. "Thirty two DNA samples have matched till now, and 14 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from Udaipur, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, Arvalli, Ahmedabad and Botad districts," Additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel mentioned.
As many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India shares first official response
The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who also died in the June 12 plane crash, was underway, Patel told reporters.
As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said.Also Read | 'Hausla rakhna Ahmedabad' posters emerge after the tragic Air India plane crash
Gujarat Relief Commissioner and Revenue Secretary Alok Pandey informed reporters on Saturday that, to prevent any administrative difficulties, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will issue death certificates on the spot. Following this, the village patwari will promptly provide a family relation card to ensure that families do not encounter any issues related to inheritance.
"A grief counsellor will be assigned to every family to deal with the mental trauma," Alok stated.
