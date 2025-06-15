British F-35 Emergency Landing: Why The Fighter Jet Had To Stop At Kerala's Trivandrum Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) A United Kingdom (UK) Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday evening due to low fuel.

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing after reporting low fuel mid-flight, news wire PTI reported, citing sources.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

The jet is part of the British Carrier Strike Group's aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, and remains parked at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

As per the standard protocol for any foreign military aircraft operating in Indian airspace, refuelling of the F-35 will only take place after relevant authorities in the Central government approve of the same, sources told PTI.

'Standard diversion by F-35' says IAF

Indian Air Force (IAF) officials described the F-35 fighter jet's emergency landing as a routine diversion, confirming they were fully informed about the situation and had extended all necessary support.

"This is a normal occurrence of diversion by an F-35. The IAF was fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance is being provided, and the IAF is coordinating with all relevant agencies," the IAF said in their statement.