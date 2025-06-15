British F-35 Emergency Landing: Why The Fighter Jet Had To Stop At Kerala's Trivandrum Airport
The aircraft had to make an emergency landing after reporting low fuel mid-flight, news wire PTI reported, citing sources.
"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.
The jet is part of the British Carrier Strike Group's aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, and remains parked at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.
As per the standard protocol for any foreign military aircraft operating in Indian airspace, refuelling of the F-35 will only take place after relevant authorities in the Central government approve of the same, sources told PTI.'Standard diversion by F-35' says IAF
Indian Air Force (IAF) officials described the F-35 fighter jet's emergency landing as a routine diversion, confirming they were fully informed about the situation and had extended all necessary support.
"This is a normal occurrence of diversion by an F-35. The IAF was fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance is being provided, and the IAF is coordinating with all relevant agencies," the IAF said in their statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment