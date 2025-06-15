Dilwale To Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol's Top 10 Bollywood Blockbusters You Can't Miss
Kajol's All-Time Blockbuster Films: Kajol is in the news for her upcoming film, 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha'. Let's take a look at her all-time blockbuster films.
1. Dilwale (2015) with Shah Rukh Khan, collected 388 crore at the box office.
2. Tanhaji (2020) with Ajay Devgn, earned 361 crore.
3. My Name Is Khan (2010) with Shah Rukh Khan, made 224 crore.
4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) with Shah Rukh Khan, earned 119.29 crore.
5. Fanaa (2006) with Aamir Khan, grossed 102.86 crore.
6. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) with Shah Rukh Khan, earned 102.5 crore.
7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) with Shah Rukh Khan, made 91 crore.
8. Ishq (1997) with Ajay Devgn, collected 45.55 crore.
9. Karan Arjun (1995) with Shah Rukh Khan, earned 36.75 crore.
10. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) with Ajay Devgn, made 31.55 crore.
