Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dilwale To Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol's Top 10 Bollywood Blockbusters You Can't Miss

Dilwale To Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol's Top 10 Bollywood Blockbusters You Can't Miss


2025-06-15 05:00:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kajol's All-Time Blockbuster Films: Kajol is in the news for her upcoming film, 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha'. Let's take a look at her all-time blockbuster films.

1. Dilwale (2015) with Shah Rukh Khan, collected 388 crore at the box office.

2. Tanhaji (2020) with Ajay Devgn, earned 361 crore.

3. My Name Is Khan (2010) with Shah Rukh Khan, made 224 crore.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) with Shah Rukh Khan, earned 119.29 crore.

5. Fanaa (2006) with Aamir Khan, grossed 102.86 crore.

6. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) with Shah Rukh Khan, earned 102.5 crore.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) with Shah Rukh Khan, made 91 crore.

8. Ishq (1997) with Ajay Devgn, collected 45.55 crore.

9. Karan Arjun (1995) with Shah Rukh Khan, earned 36.75 crore.

10. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) with Ajay Devgn, made 31.55 crore.

MENAFN15062025007385015968ID1109675834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search