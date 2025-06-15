Gold Price Surge: What's Behind The Rise And What Investors Should Know

Gold Price: Gold prices have been on fire lately. According to the IBJA website, gold has become more expensive by up to ₹1900 in the past week. On MCX, gold prices have crossed ₹1 lakh.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website, 24-carat pure gold was ₹97145 on June 7, which has now reached ₹99060 per 10 grams. That is, gold has become costlier by ₹1915 in a week.

The price of gold on MCX has crossed ₹1 lakh per 10 grams. On June 6, 2025, the price of gold expiring on August 5 on MCX was ₹97036, which reached an all-time high of ₹1,00681 per 10 grams on June 13.

According to carat, 18 carat gold has reached ₹74294, 20 carat ₹88160 and 22 carat gold ₹96680 per 10 grams.

From January 1 to now in 2025, i.e., in the last 5.5 months, gold has become expensive by ₹22898. Gold was ₹76162 on January 1, which has now become ₹99060 per 10 grams.

Talking about 2024, gold was ₹63352 on January 1, which reached ₹76162 per 10 grams by December 31. That is, the price of gold increased by ₹12810 last year.

Experts believe that due to increasing geopolitical tension, the demand for gold will increase further, due to which the price of gold can go up to ₹1.10 lakh per 10 grams by the end of this year.

The biggest reason for the sudden rise in gold is the ongoing war between Israel and Iran. During global crises, people increase investment in gold, due to which the demand increases and the prices start increasing.