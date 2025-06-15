Israel Attacks On Iran's Nuclear Sites 'Before & After' Images Of Impact

Satellite images released on June 14 show before-and-after visuals of Iranian sites hit by Israeli airstrikes. Isfahan's nuclear facility shows charred zones and damaged buildings. The IAEA confirmed four key structures were hit. IRGC and Piranshahr sites also appear severely damaged in the latest satellite visuals.

