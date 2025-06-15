Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Attacks On Iran's Nuclear Sites 'Before & After' Images Of Impact

Israel Attacks On Iran's Nuclear Sites 'Before & After' Images Of Impact


2025-06-15 05:00:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Satellite images released on June 14 show before-and-after visuals of Iranian sites hit by Israeli airstrikes. Isfahan's nuclear facility shows charred zones and damaged buildings. The IAEA confirmed four key structures were hit. IRGC and Piranshahr sites also appear severely damaged in the latest satellite visuals.

MENAFN15062025007385015968ID1109675830

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search