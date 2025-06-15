403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Aims For Iranian Regime Change With Strikes On Energy And Military, Markets On Edge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 14 and into the night of June 15, 2025, Israel launched a sweeping campaign of airstrikes and drone attacks against Iran's military, nuclear, and energy infrastructure.
Official sources confirm the strikes destroyed key gas and oil refineries, including the South Pars field, and killed top commanders in Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Iran responded with hundreds of missiles aimed at Israeli cities, causing civilian deaths and injuries, but Israel's air defenses intercepted most projectiles.
Israel's stated goal remains the disruption of Iran's nuclear program, which international agencies say was nearing weapons capability.
However, the scale, precision, and messaging of Israel's operation reveal a deeper ambition: regime change in Tehran.
Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have directly addressed the Iranian public, urging them to seize the moment and rise against the Islamic Republic.
Netanyahu's appeals, broadcast as Israeli jets struck Iranian targets, called for the“liberation” of Iran's people and the restoration of historic ties between the two nations.
Military analysts and former officials point out that Israel's targeting of military leadership, nuclear scientists, and command centers goes beyond counterproliferation.
[video_player file=""]
Israel Aims for Iranian Regime Change with Strikes on Energy and Military, Markets on Edge
The intent is to destabilize the regime by weakening its security apparatus and sowing confusion among its elite.
Michael Singh, a former U.S. official, noted that Israel hopes limited civilian casualties will encourage Iranians to direct their anger at their rulers, not at Israel.
This strategy fits a broader pattern. Over the past two years, Israel has systematically dismantled Iran's proxy networks in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, often resulting in regime changes or power shifts.
The current campaign in Iran aims to replicate that success by decapitating the leadership and encouraging popular unrest.
Israeli officials believe that only the removal of the Islamic Republic can end the threats posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional interventions.
The economic impact is immediate and global. Israel's strikes on energy infrastructure forced shutdowns at major facilities, threatening Iran's ability to export oil and gas.
Oil prices surged over 10% in a single day, with analysts warning that further escalation or a closure of the Strait of Hormuz could push prices above $120 per barrel.
This would have severe consequences for global supply chains and consumer costs worldwide.
The United States, while not directly involved, has coordinated closely with Israel and warned Iran against striking American assets.
Sunni Arab states have remained silent, reflecting a shared interest in curbing Iran's regional influence and nuclear capabilities.
Israel's campaign is a high-stakes gamble. While it may destabilize Iran's regime, there is no guarantee of a peaceful transition or a less hostile successor.
The risk of wider conflict and long-term instability remains high. Yet, for Israeli leaders, regime change in Tehran is now seen as the only way to secure lasting security for Israel and reshape the strategic balance in the Middle East.
Official sources confirm the strikes destroyed key gas and oil refineries, including the South Pars field, and killed top commanders in Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Iran responded with hundreds of missiles aimed at Israeli cities, causing civilian deaths and injuries, but Israel's air defenses intercepted most projectiles.
Israel's stated goal remains the disruption of Iran's nuclear program, which international agencies say was nearing weapons capability.
However, the scale, precision, and messaging of Israel's operation reveal a deeper ambition: regime change in Tehran.
Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have directly addressed the Iranian public, urging them to seize the moment and rise against the Islamic Republic.
Netanyahu's appeals, broadcast as Israeli jets struck Iranian targets, called for the“liberation” of Iran's people and the restoration of historic ties between the two nations.
Military analysts and former officials point out that Israel's targeting of military leadership, nuclear scientists, and command centers goes beyond counterproliferation.
[video_player file=""]
Israel Aims for Iranian Regime Change with Strikes on Energy and Military, Markets on Edge
The intent is to destabilize the regime by weakening its security apparatus and sowing confusion among its elite.
Michael Singh, a former U.S. official, noted that Israel hopes limited civilian casualties will encourage Iranians to direct their anger at their rulers, not at Israel.
This strategy fits a broader pattern. Over the past two years, Israel has systematically dismantled Iran's proxy networks in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, often resulting in regime changes or power shifts.
The current campaign in Iran aims to replicate that success by decapitating the leadership and encouraging popular unrest.
Israeli officials believe that only the removal of the Islamic Republic can end the threats posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional interventions.
The economic impact is immediate and global. Israel's strikes on energy infrastructure forced shutdowns at major facilities, threatening Iran's ability to export oil and gas.
Oil prices surged over 10% in a single day, with analysts warning that further escalation or a closure of the Strait of Hormuz could push prices above $120 per barrel.
This would have severe consequences for global supply chains and consumer costs worldwide.
The United States, while not directly involved, has coordinated closely with Israel and warned Iran against striking American assets.
Sunni Arab states have remained silent, reflecting a shared interest in curbing Iran's regional influence and nuclear capabilities.
Israel's campaign is a high-stakes gamble. While it may destabilize Iran's regime, there is no guarantee of a peaceful transition or a less hostile successor.
The risk of wider conflict and long-term instability remains high. Yet, for Israeli leaders, regime change in Tehran is now seen as the only way to secure lasting security for Israel and reshape the strategic balance in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment