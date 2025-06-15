403
Trump Administration Considers Major Expansion Of U.S. Travel Ban, Mostly To African Nations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Trump administration has signaled a major escalation in U.S. immigration controls, with plans to expand its travel ban to citizens from up to 36 additional countries.
This move, outlined in a State Department memo and confirmed by recent executive orders, follows the June 4, 2025, announcement restricting entry from 12 countries and imposing partial limits on seven more.
The administration justifies the expansion by citing national security, visa overstay rates, and the inability of some governments to provide reliable identity documents or cooperate on deportations.
The list of countrie facing new restrictions includes 25 African nations, several from the Caribbean, and others in Asia and the Pacific.
Notably, some are key U.S. trade and security partners, such as Egypt and Djibouti.
The administration claims these countries either lack effective central governments, have high numbers of citizens who overstay visas, or fail to cooperate with U.S. deportation efforts.
The White House states that these measures are necessary to protect Americans from foreign threats and to ensure that only those who can be reliably vetted are allowed entry.
Trump Administration Considers Major Expansion of U.S. Travel Ban, Mostly to African Nations
The new ban, set to take effect after a 60-day compliance window, will fully suspend entry for most nationals from the targeted countries.
Exceptions exist for certain visa categories, green card holders, and individuals deemed to serve U.S. national interests.
However, the impact will be immediate for many seeking business, education, or family reunification opportunities in the United States.
The administration has left open the possibility of removing countries from the list if they meet U.S. requirements or adding new ones if threats emerge.
This policy shift has drawn strong criticism from affected countries and international organizations.
The African Union , representing 55 nations, warned that the ban could damage decades of diplomatic and commercial ties, disrupt educational exchanges, and undermine business relationships.
Many of the targeted countries already face internal instability, civil conflict, or economic hardship, making the ban's economic impact more acute.
For U.S. businesses, universities, and industries that rely on international talent and connections, the restrictions could mean fewer students, workers, and investors from these regions.
The administration's approach reflects a broader strategy to leverage immigration policy as a tool for national security and foreign policy, prioritizing strict vetting and compliance over open exchange.
The expansion of the travel ban marks a significant moment in U.S. immigration policy, with far-reaching consequences for global mobility, trade, and diplomatic relations.
The administration insists these steps are necessary for national security, but the economic and diplomatic costs will likely be felt for years to come.
