Silicon Valley's Nuclear Bet: Why Tech Titans Are Powering Up America's Next Energy Race
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Investment in nuclear energy is changing the U.S. power sector. Bill Gates, Sam Altman, and Peter Thiel have invested billions to ensure stable electricity for artificial intelligence and to maintain U.S. competitiveness with China.
This story draws on data and statements from the International Energy Agency, the U.S. Department of Defense, and industry sources.
The International Energy Agency projects that nuclear electricity production will reach a record high in 2025, supplying nearly 10 percent of global power.
This growth comes as data centers and AI operations push energy demand to new levels. Bill Gates has invested over $1 billion in TerraPower , which is building a next-generation reactor in Wyoming.
Sam Altman chairs Oklo, a company developing small, modular reactors that promise faster deployment and lower costs. Peter Thiel has backed Helion, a startup working on nuclear fusion.
China, meanwhile, has approved the construction of ten new reactors this year, with 30 currently underway.
The China Electricity Council expects the country's nuclear capacity to reach 65 gigawatts by the end of 2025, with a long-term goal of 200 gigawatts by 2040.
If these trends continue, China will surpass the U.S. as the world's top nuclear energy producer by 2030.
The U.S. military also sees nuclear as a solution to its energy vulnerabilities.
The Department of Defense has explored small reactors for bases and forward operations, aiming to reduce dependence on fragile civilian grids and long supply lines.
However, the U.S. faces a challenge in uranium supply. Domestic stockpiles cover short-term needs, but about 45 percent of U.S. nuclear fuel comes from abroad, and future procurement delays could create risks.
Big tech's push into nuclear is not about ideology. It is a business calculation: AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure need vast, stable, and clean power.
Nuclear energy, with its high output and low emissions, fits the bill.
This shift signals a new era in U.S. energy, driven by the practical needs of industry and national security, not just environmental goals.
