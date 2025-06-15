National Tobacco Control Conference Held In Asmara
The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with its partners, organized a National Tobacco Control Conference on 13 June at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall under the theme“Unmasking the Appeal – Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products.”
Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, Acting Director General of Public Health, emphasized that tobacco and other addictive products are major contributors to non-communicable diseases. He underlined the need for coordinated efforts to raise public awareness and implement practical preventive measures.
Dr. Nonso Ejiofor, WHO Representative in Eritrea, urged society, especially parents, to take responsibility in educating youth about the severe consequences of tobacco use.
During the panel discussion, four research papers were presented, focusing on the National Strategy for Implementing Effective Tobacco Control Measures and the Implementation Status of Proclamation 143/2004, along with awareness-raising activities.
Participants held extensive discussions on the presented issues and adopted several recommendations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment