President Museveni Rallies Ugandan Diaspora To Invest Back Home

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged the Ugandan diaspora to invest back home and also use their global exposure, networks and influence to attract more tourists to visit Uganda.

The President made the remarks on Saturday, 14th June, 2025 while meeting a delegation of 25 members of the NRM Diaspora Cadres Initiative, led by Mr. Boaz Byayesu Kabururu and Mr. Richard Kyabihende Nkuru from the United States of America.

The in-depth engagement at State House Entebbe focused on key issues, namely, savings and investing back home, identifying markets across North America for Ugandan products, promoting and increasing tourism to Uganda, countering misinformation and promoting Uganda's image, attracting investors to Uganda, facilitating skills and technology transfer, and advocating for strategic unity of all Ugandans abroad.

The team presented a strategic framework aimed at strengthening the bond between Uganda and its global diaspora while enhancing national development efforts.

The President pointed out possible areas of investment, such as establishing low-cost housing in the areas near the industrial parks to save Ugandans the burden of trekking long distances to and from work.

According to President Museveni, the industrial parks such as Namanve, Mukono, Kapeeka, Mbale, and others employ thousands of workers who are struggling with accommodation.

“These industrial parks are capturing big populations, and low-cost houses would help us so that these people just walk to their workplaces,” President Museveni said.

About saving and investing back home, the diaspora team emphasized the need to encourage structured savings and collective investment.

Proposals included launching Diaspora-led cooperative investment schemes, real estate ventures, and SMEs to tap into Uganda's fast-growing sectors.

President Museveni welcomed this initiative, noting that channelling foreign remittances into productive enterprises is vital for national wealth creation.

Mr. David Matanda informed President Museveni that they are orienting fellow colleagues in smart ways of saving, such as opening up fixed deposit accounts, which would generate 10 to 15% annual interest, and also investing in stock markets and real estate.

“All those are wonderful ideas, because treasury bills are secure money, where the government borrows from the public and then gives you interest, for sure. So, this is a smart move,” said President Museveni as he welcomed the move.

On the issue of identifying markets across North America and connecting consumers for Ugandan products, the team pledged to actively scout for niche markets for Ugandan goods such as coffee, vanilla, tea, crafts, and agricultural produce. By establishing diaspora-led trade channels, they aim to bridge supply chains and connect Ugandan producers directly to consumers and retailers abroad.

President Museveni encouraged this approach, describing it as a step towards export-led industrialization. He also urged the diaspora to invest in commercial agriculture back home, especially crops and fruits that are on high demand in Europe, such as passion fruits.

Mr. Brian Kwesiga, a former President of the Uganda North American Association (UNAA) based in Washington, DC, informed President Museveni that he had already secured an importer's license to import alcoholic beverages, such as wine and spirits, into the United States.

About promoting and increasing tourism to Uganda, the delegation committed to boosting Uganda's visibility as a prime tourism destination through digital marketing, diaspora-led tours, and partnerships with travel influencers.

President Museveni noted that tourism is a key pillar in the economy and welcomed all efforts to increase visitor numbers.

Ms. Brenda Nangasha requested President Museveni for land to establish state-of-the-art lodges in the national parks so as to attract more tourists, who will, in turn, counter the negative publicity about Uganda abroad.

“We have worked with the ruler of Sharjah in the UAE to build an international Airport and hotels at his cost. So, you're right, these are the ones who will tell their colleagues to ignore the bad publicity,” President Museveni noted.

“But it's better if you lure those indigenous African people there to come and visit Uganda. Our climate and the food are very good. Everyone who comes here does not want to return,” he added.

President Museveni also officially recognized the group as the principal NRM Diaspora Cadres Initiative, tasked with coordinating all diaspora engagement efforts moving forward.

“The endorsement marks a significant milestone in formalizing diaspora contributions toward Uganda's development agenda,” Team leader Byayesu said.

The meeting marks a renewed commitment by the government to actively involve the Ugandan diaspora in national development and global advocacy. The endorsed team is expected to begin immediate implementation of their action points, working closely with key ministries and agencies.

