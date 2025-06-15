403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
With wellness on everyone’s mind lately, a fulfilling meal and a change of scenery might be just what we need to elevate spirits and energy levels.
(MENAFN- Exquisite Media ) This week, we present stories that nourish both the palate and the mood. Jakarta is welcoming ERRE & Urrechu at Gran Meliá Jakarta, a bold culinary concept that blends Basque tradition with the drama of open-fire cooking—— a must-try for those craving rich and smoky flavours. In Bali, COMO Shambhala Estate has enhanced its wellness offerings following a series of refurbishments. Meanwhile, Ascott Indonesia is uniting its island properties to celebrate collaboration and growth. This serves as a reminder that good food, fresh air and great company can significantly contribute to our wellbeing.
Subscribe to Exquisite Media's mailing list to get the latest news and information from around Asia, visit our websites at and , and download our Asia Dreams and Exquisite Taste apps to accompany your days and keep you updated.
Subscribe to Exquisite Media's mailing list to get the latest news and information from around Asia, visit our websites at and , and download our Asia Dreams and Exquisite Taste apps to accompany your days and keep you updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment