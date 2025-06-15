Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
With wellness on everyone’s mind lately, a fulfilling meal and a change of scenery might be just what we need to elevate spirits and energy levels.


(MENAFN- Exquisite Media ) This week, we present stories that nourish both the palate and the mood. Jakarta is welcoming ERRE & Urrechu at Gran Meliá Jakarta, a bold culinary concept that blends Basque tradition with the drama of open-fire cooking—— a must-try for those craving rich and smoky flavours. In Bali, COMO Shambhala Estate has enhanced its wellness offerings following a series of refurbishments. Meanwhile, Ascott Indonesia is uniting its island properties to celebrate collaboration and growth. This serves as a reminder that good food, fresh air and great company can significantly contribute to our wellbeing.

