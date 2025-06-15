403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bestune B70 combines elegance and performance across two powerful variants
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) The Bestune B70 sedan offers a stylish and smart solution for drivers looking to balance everyday practicality with comfort and performance. Available in two distinct variants, the Comfort, priced at OMR 7150, and the Limousine, offered at OMR 9100, the B70 is crafted to meet a wide range of expectations, from refined daily drives to executive-level comfort.
The Comfort variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 158 hp and 258 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for smooth, efficient performance. Its elegant silhouette is complemented by LED headlamps, daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof, giving it a premium edge. Inside, the cabin feels well-appointed with leather seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Convenience and tech features include keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, and a 6-speaker audio system. The Comfort variant also comes equipped with an extensive list of safety features such as ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, and front and side airbags, along with a rear-view camera, enhancing safety and ease for everyday use.
The Limousine variant raises the bar with a host of upgrades that cater to drivers who seek greater refinement and presence. Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 215 horsepower and 340 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for confident acceleration and control.
Its exterior styling includes 19-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, intelligent high-beam control, rhythmic LED rear lights, and a sporty square tailpipe. Inside, the Limousine transforms the cabin into an executive space with ambient lighting featuring a starry sky headliner, heated front seats, and a seat courtesy function. Technology is seamlessly integrated through a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 7-inch digital cluster, and wireless charging.
Safety in the Limousine variant is comprehensive, thanks to adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and a 360-degree 3D camera system.
Whether it is the well-rounded Comfort or the top-tier Limousine, the Bestune B70 delivers standout features and versatility in every mile.
The Comfort variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 158 hp and 258 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for smooth, efficient performance. Its elegant silhouette is complemented by LED headlamps, daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof, giving it a premium edge. Inside, the cabin feels well-appointed with leather seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Convenience and tech features include keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, and a 6-speaker audio system. The Comfort variant also comes equipped with an extensive list of safety features such as ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, and front and side airbags, along with a rear-view camera, enhancing safety and ease for everyday use.
The Limousine variant raises the bar with a host of upgrades that cater to drivers who seek greater refinement and presence. Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 215 horsepower and 340 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for confident acceleration and control.
Its exterior styling includes 19-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, intelligent high-beam control, rhythmic LED rear lights, and a sporty square tailpipe. Inside, the Limousine transforms the cabin into an executive space with ambient lighting featuring a starry sky headliner, heated front seats, and a seat courtesy function. Technology is seamlessly integrated through a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 7-inch digital cluster, and wireless charging.
Safety in the Limousine variant is comprehensive, thanks to adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and a 360-degree 3D camera system.
Whether it is the well-rounded Comfort or the top-tier Limousine, the Bestune B70 delivers standout features and versatility in every mile.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment