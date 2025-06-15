Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bestune B70 combines elegance and performance across two powerful variants

Bestune B70 combines elegance and performance across two powerful variants


2025-06-15 04:59:05
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) The Bestune B70 sedan offers a stylish and smart solution for drivers looking to balance everyday practicality with comfort and performance. Available in two distinct variants, the Comfort, priced at OMR 7150, and the Limousine, offered at OMR 9100, the B70 is crafted to meet a wide range of expectations, from refined daily drives to executive-level comfort.

The Comfort variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 158 hp and 258 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for smooth, efficient performance. Its elegant silhouette is complemented by LED headlamps, daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof, giving it a premium edge. Inside, the cabin feels well-appointed with leather seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Convenience and tech features include keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, and a 6-speaker audio system. The Comfort variant also comes equipped with an extensive list of safety features such as ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, and front and side airbags, along with a rear-view camera, enhancing safety and ease for everyday use.

The Limousine variant raises the bar with a host of upgrades that cater to drivers who seek greater refinement and presence. Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 215 horsepower and 340 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for confident acceleration and control.

Its exterior styling includes 19-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, intelligent high-beam control, rhythmic LED rear lights, and a sporty square tailpipe. Inside, the Limousine transforms the cabin into an executive space with ambient lighting featuring a starry sky headliner, heated front seats, and a seat courtesy function. Technology is seamlessly integrated through a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 7-inch digital cluster, and wireless charging.

Safety in the Limousine variant is comprehensive, thanks to adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and a 360-degree 3D camera system.

Whether it is the well-rounded Comfort or the top-tier Limousine, the Bestune B70 delivers standout features and versatility in every mile.

MENAFN15062025004799010926ID1109675806

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search