403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Versa and OPSWAT Partner to Enhance Real-Time Device Security for SASE
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emiratse – June 13, 2025 – Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), has announced a technology partnership with OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, to enhance the real-time device security monitoring capabilities of the Versa SASE Client.
The Versa SASE Client combines connectivity and security for users and their devices, enabling real-time best-path routing and the enforcement of dynamic security policies based on Zero Trust and continuously evaluated device security posture. As a result of this partnership, Versa has integrated OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK into the Versa SASE Client, allowing IT teams to leverage real-time device posture data to automatically validate endpoints and enforce Zero Trust policies – helping to reduce the attack surface.
“Remote workers and BYOD users need access to critical business systems and data; however, this increases organizations’ threat risks if endpoint devices are not secure,” said Anusha Vaidyanathan, Senior Director of Product Management at Versa. “This partnership enables Versa customers to apply OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK directly within our VersaONE Universal SASE Platform. As businesses continue to operate in cloud and hybrid settings, this joint solution enables IT teams to minimize risk by verifying device security and compliance policies before granting access to secure company systems.”
“Our partnership with Versa validates OPSWAT’s commitment to securing critical infrastructure by integrating advanced endpoint compliance capabilities directly into the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform,” said Hamid Karimi, Vice President of Technical Alliances and OEM at OPSWAT. “With OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK, Versa customers can confidently ensure device compliance and security before network access, providing better defense against today’s evolving cybersecurity threats.”
The MetaDefender SDK is a cross-platform, versatile, and modular framework that serves as a powerful endpoint security software development platform, enabling software engineers and technology vendors to build advanced endpoint security products. The SDK’s Device Compliance Module enables software engineers to implement features in their products for a wide range of applications, including device posture assessment, as well as for potentially unwanted applications, allowing them to deliver better secure remote access, compliance, network access control, remote support, and other capabilities to their end customers.
The Versa SASE Client combines connectivity and security for users and their devices, enabling real-time best-path routing and the enforcement of dynamic security policies based on Zero Trust and continuously evaluated device security posture. As a result of this partnership, Versa has integrated OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK into the Versa SASE Client, allowing IT teams to leverage real-time device posture data to automatically validate endpoints and enforce Zero Trust policies – helping to reduce the attack surface.
“Remote workers and BYOD users need access to critical business systems and data; however, this increases organizations’ threat risks if endpoint devices are not secure,” said Anusha Vaidyanathan, Senior Director of Product Management at Versa. “This partnership enables Versa customers to apply OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK directly within our VersaONE Universal SASE Platform. As businesses continue to operate in cloud and hybrid settings, this joint solution enables IT teams to minimize risk by verifying device security and compliance policies before granting access to secure company systems.”
“Our partnership with Versa validates OPSWAT’s commitment to securing critical infrastructure by integrating advanced endpoint compliance capabilities directly into the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform,” said Hamid Karimi, Vice President of Technical Alliances and OEM at OPSWAT. “With OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK, Versa customers can confidently ensure device compliance and security before network access, providing better defense against today’s evolving cybersecurity threats.”
The MetaDefender SDK is a cross-platform, versatile, and modular framework that serves as a powerful endpoint security software development platform, enabling software engineers and technology vendors to build advanced endpoint security products. The SDK’s Device Compliance Module enables software engineers to implement features in their products for a wide range of applications, including device posture assessment, as well as for potentially unwanted applications, allowing them to deliver better secure remote access, compliance, network access control, remote support, and other capabilities to their end customers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment