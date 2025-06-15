403
United Nations launches global call-to-action to accelerate social progress through AI-powered virtual worlds
(MENAFN- Cision) Turin, Italy, 12 June 2025 — Eighteen UN entities joined forces today during the 2nd UN Virtual Worlds Day to urge governments, civil society, academia, and the private sector to harness the transformative potential of AI-powered virtual worlds to drive development that works for all.
From Vision to Action: Partnering to deliver the Digital Future
The second edition of UN Virtual Worlds Day was co-organized by a broad coalition of UN entities, including: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization (ITCILO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UNECLAC), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), UN Guatemala, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD), the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the United Nations University (UNU), the United Nations Futures Lab, the World Bank, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).
The collaboration illustrates the UN system’s capacity to co-create global solutions and work across sectors and regions to catalyze innovation that serves the public good, promoting open, rights-based digital transformation.
The event reaffirmed the need for practical, scalable partnerships to ensure that the benefits of virtual worlds and AI reach rural, remote, and underserved communities worldwide, leaving no one behind.
UN Virtual Worlds Day also unveiled the Citiverse Use Case Taxonomy Overview, the first flagship deliverable of the Global Initiative on AI and Virtual WorldsThe interactive catalogue showcases real-world applications of AI-powered virtual environments transforming education, climate action, urban governance, public services, and economic resilience.
