Azerbaijan Blocks Use of Its Territory in Iran-Israel Tensions
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has made it clear it won’t allow any foreign nation to launch attacks against other countries from its territory, including its southern neighbor Iran, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated during a Saturday phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.
According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Bayramov emphasized Baku’s growing alarm over rising instability in the region and ongoing concerns surrounding nuclear facilities. He emphasized that all current disputes should be addressed exclusively through diplomatic engagement and peaceful dialogue, in line with international legal standards and principles.
"Considering that Iran’s airspace is closed, it was reported that arrangements have been made for representatives of various countries and Iran to transit through Azerbaijan’s land border," it further noted.
The conversation between the two ministers focused primarily on recent events triggered by Israeli attacks on Iranian sites. Araghchi provided details about Tel Aviv's assaults and Tehran's subsequent responses.
Both diplomats highlighted the threat of wider regional conflict and reiterated the necessity of renewing diplomatic initiatives to prevent further escalation.
Bayramov also conveyed his condolences to Iran, mourning the loss of the armed forces' chief of staff, other senior officials, and Iranian civilians.
Other bilateral matters were also discussed during the call, though details were not disclosed.
