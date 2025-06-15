Why Real Estate Leaders Must Rethink Urban Growth In The UAE? By Badar Rashid Alblooshi, Chairman, Arabian Gulf Properties

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE is undergoing a profound urban shift. As cities evolve to meet the demands of growing populations, shifting demographics, and rising expectations, the role of the real estate sector must evolve with it - not just in scale, but in mindset.

For decades, property development was measured by what we built. Today, we are increasingly judged by how we build - and more importantly, for whom. The next phase of urban growth in the UAE demands that developers think beyond square footage and skyline silhouettes. Our job is to help shape living experiences that are human-centered, resilient, and future-ready.

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan has laid out a compelling vision: a city that is greener, more connected, and built around communities. But the success of this vision cannot rest solely on policymakers. It requires deep alignment with the private sector - developers, designers, planners, and operators - who must internalize the values of smart growth, sustainability, and inclusive design in every decision we make.

Mixed-Use Livability Over Monofunctional Design

Residents today don't just want homes. They want complete neighborhoods - walkable, dynamic, and diverse. Developments must integrate not just housing and retail, but also culture, education, healthcare, and leisure. Livability is no longer a premium; it is a baseline expectation.

Responsiveness to Changing Lifestyles

From the rise of remote work to shifting family structures, the way people live is transforming rapidly. Developers need to plan for flexibility - in space, services, and amenities. Whether it's multipurpose communal areas or digital-first service models, we must meet people where they are.

Community as a Long-Term Asset

The most successful developments are those where people feel they belong. This means investing in placemaking - from green spaces and mobility solutions to fostering micro-economies that allow small businesses and local entrepreneurs to thrive. Real estate value today is intrinsically tied to social value.

At Arabian Gulf Properties, we believe the future of urban development in the UAE lies in three areas:

Real estate is no longer just about buildings. It's about vision. As developers, we have the unique privilege - and responsibility - to contribute to the UAE's national trajectory, not only through economic value but through cultural and civic contribution.

The cities we build today will define how people live tomorrow. Let's get it right.