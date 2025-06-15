XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale On XRP Ledger Skyrockets Past 50%, As Investors Race To Own $VLT Token

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE , June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has just announced a landmark achievement in its public sale of the native utility token VLT. The $VLT presale Round has now achieved a, marking a pivotal moment in the project's journey and sending a clear signal that investor demand is surging. Achieving half of the targeted hardcap in rapid fashion underscores the market's enthusiasm for Vaultro's revolutionary approach to decentralized index fund investing on the XRP Ledger.









This breakthrough comes amid a broader upswing for XRP itself. The token continues to trade above $2.10, supported by growing institutional inflows and the expanding suite of XRP based exchange traded products worldwide. Regulatory headwinds have given way to clarity, and major markets are embracing XRP infrastructure. In this revitalized environment, Vaultro Finance stands out by delivering real world utility in the form of a fully on chain index fund protocol. The $VLT Token Presale milestone of 50% claimed demonstrates that investors are seeking projects which combine familiar financial logic with the transparency and efficiency of blockchain.

At the heart of the Vaultro ecosystem is the VLT token , VLT holders unlock rights that extend far beyond simple token ownership. They gain the ability to create their own custom index funds, selecting themes such as artificial intelligence tokens, stablecoins for stability, decentralized finance protocols capturing the next wave of innovation, and high potential XRPL assets. VLT token holders also participate directly in governance, voting on platform upgrades, new fund listings, and strategic decisions that shape the protocol's future.

Participation in the presale remains open but is advancing toward its halfway point. Prospective contributors must hold an XRP native wallet and set up a trustline for the VLT token by following the step by step guideline, A minimum contribution of 200 XRP ensures broad accessibility. The official presale portal at is available now for anyone ready to join.

Do not miss your chance to be part of the next wave of decentralized finance on the XRP Ledger. Secure your VLT token today and help define the future of on chain index fund management.

