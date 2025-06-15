The Next Time We See Shukri And His Team, We'll Welcome Them As World Test Champions: Nkwe
At Lord's on Saturday, South Africa finally broke a 27-year knockouts hoodoo to secure a championship win with a five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia. After ending day three's play on 213/2, Aiden Markram, who was 102 not out, went on to make a magnificent 136, as the Proteas completed the chase in 83.4 overs to win the Ultimate Test just before lunch on day four.
“This moment is a reminder that no dream is too distant, no challenge insurmountable and no legacy too heavy to carry forward. I commend the unwavering commitment demonstrated by each player, both on and off the field. Reaching this milestone, coupled with remarkable key performances, will undoubtedly be etched into the history books. The next time we see Shukri and his team, we will welcome them as the ICC World Test Champions!” said Nkwe in a CSA statement on Sunday.
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki pointed out that this victory belonged to the team, legends, the people of south Africa and all those inspired to take up the game by this remarkable victory.“I can't think of a team more deserving of this WTC Mace. This team has displayed remarkable tenacity and strength over the past two years.”
"This occasion holds immense significance in the world of sport and cricket. It is a tribute not only to the current squad, but also to those who paved the way before them," he added.
Markram, who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, also shared a decisive 147-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma, who made 66 despite a left hamstring strain. Though South Africa conceded a 74-run first innings lead, they managed to complete the chase and get their eighth straight Test win.
The championship-winning South Africa players and support staff, led by head coach Shukri Conrad, will be returning home on Wednesday and are expected to address a press conference after arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport.
