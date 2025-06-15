Dubai: Gang Sending Fake Links To Steal Bank Details, Scam Residents Arrested

A gang involved in luring and scamming victims through fake links and pretending to be well-known organisations, including restaurants, delivery companies , and offering promotional deals, has been arrested by the Dubai Police.

According to authorities, the cybercriminals operated by sending SMS messages , emails and online links that appeared to come from trusted companies. Dubai Police revealed that the scammers exploited the names of popular organisations to build trust and legitimacy.

The genuine-looking links and information would deceive victims into entering banking information.“Once a victim clicks on the link and enters their banking information, the gang uses that data to withdraw funds,” they added.

Specialised teams from the Anti-Fraud Centre of Dubai Police worked in collaboration with other relevant authorities, analysed the structure of these fraudulent messages and tracked suspicious online activity. The coordinated efforts led to the identification and arrest of the gang members and the seizure of electronic tools used in the crimes.

Dubai Police warned the public to be cautious when receiving links from unverified sources, even if they appear to come from reputable names. The community is urged to report suspicious links at the nearest police station or through the 'Police Eye' feature on the Dubai Police App and the eCrime platform.

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety, authorities in the country have been tracking these gangs and dismantling their operations.

In May, Dubai Police arrested three criminal gangs consisting of 13 Asians in a major crackdown on banking fraud. The gang members impersonated officials from agencies like the police and banks, contacting citizens and residents under the pretence of needing to update their banking information, pay traffic fines, or resolve residency issues.

In June 2024, hundreds of arrests were made in the UAE in all-night operation to bust international cybercrime syndicates. Dubai, a coordinated effort among various departments, one of the largest operations took place in Ajman, where special forces raided the city's Grand Mall and several residential towers used for cybercrimes.

More recently, in March, Dubai Police arrested a gang specialising in impersonating Consumer Rights Protection Department employees. The suspects urged victims to log into the UAE PASS app to update their details, which allowed them to infiltrate bank accounts and steal funds.

As authorities continue to strike these criminals and reiterate their commitment to combating cyber fraud, they encouraged the public to report suspicious calls immediately and remain vigilant.

