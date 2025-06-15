Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


UAE Rescues 10 Sailors After Ship Catches On Fire No Injuries Reported

UAE Rescues 10 Sailors After Ship Catches On Fire No Injuries Reported


2025-06-15 04:18:31
UAE's National Guard rescued 10 Asian sailors from a ship which caught fire while at sea.

On April 24, specialised teams carried out a rescue operation to save the sailors from the commercial vessel; all personnel were evacuated to a safe space without any injuries reported.

The authorities responded immediately after receiving the report, and took action in accordance with safety standards. The operation was carried out by the National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with the National Guard's Coast Guard Group.

The rescue falls within missions undertaken by the National Guard to enhance maritime security and respond immediately to emergencies, to preserve lives and support public safety.

