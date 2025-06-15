The Rise Of Female Founders Boardroom Leaders In UAE

At 26‭, ‬Nadia Alamri was already a mother‭, ‬a lawyer‭, ‬and a government official‭ ‬-‭ ‬but she wasn't satisfied‭. ‬“I was a young mom‭. ‬I got married while still at university‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬Alamri followed traditional path at first‭, ‬but after having her second child‭, ‬the future she envisioned for herself within government walls wasn't enough‭. ‬“My career wasn't going to grow fast enough if I stayed‭.‬”‭ ‬So‭, ‬she did what few would dare‭: ‬she walked away from a stable career at the Federal Tax Authority and bet on herself‭.‬

Today‭, ‬Alamri‭ ‬-‭ ‬an Emirati woman who wears the hijab and speaks openly on social media about the realities of building a business‭ ‬-‭ ‬serves as a founder of ACCU Group and director of Accutax Consultancy in Dubai‭. ‬On Instagram‭, ‬she's part mentor‭, ‬part motivator‭, ‬offering no-nonsense advice to women trying to start and scale businesses the right way‭ ‬-‭ ‬compliant‭, ‬clean‭, ‬and built to last‭.‬

Recommended For You

But breaking into the male-dominated world of finance and consulting wasn't easy‭. ‬“These days‭, ‬there is so much pressure on women to stay in their feminine energy and blah‭, ‬blah‭, ‬blah‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬Alamri doesn't sugarcoat it‭. ‬“I'm not a bad-looking girl‭... ‬I needed to be very aggressive‭, ‬and unfortunately‭, ‬I had to be in my masculine energy a lot and really be aggressive in my dealings‭.‬”

Her story is part of a bigger shift‭. ‬Across the UAE‭, ‬a new generation of women‭ ‬-‭ ‬Emirati and expat alike‭ ‬-‭ ‬are pushing past old limits‭, ‬launching companies‭, ‬claiming leadership roles‭, ‬and refusing to wait for permission‭. ‬They're not just participating in the economy‭ ‬-‭ ‬they're reshaping it‭.‬

A recent survey by GoDaddy shows nearly a quarter of Emirati women‭, ‬who run small businesses‭, ‬are now the primary income earners‭ ‬for their families‭. ‬Today‭, ‬36‭ ‬per cent of small businesses in the UAE are women-owned‭, ‬and 80‭ ‬per cent of those were launched in just the past five years‭ ‬-‭ ‬much of it in the wake of Covid-19‭. ‬For many women‭, ‬entrepreneurship isn't just about income‭. ‬It's about independence‭, ‬fulfilment‭, ‬and building something that lasts‭.‬

Mastercard research backs this‭: ‬84‭ ‬per cent of women in the UAE are considering starting a business‭, ‬with top motivators being financial freedom‭, ‬flexibility‭, ‬and social impact‭. ‬Women are moving into growth industries like food and drink‭, ‬online selling‭, ‬and cosmetics‭ ‬-‭ ‬and 98‭ ‬per cent of women business owners expect their revenue to rise over the next five years‭, ‬outpacing men‭.‬

“The only blockage we have from scaling and entrepreneurship is ourselves‭,‬”‭ ‬Alamri said‭. ‬“You have to be hungry for it‭.‬”

The momentum isn't just at the SME and startup level‭. ‬Over the past three years‭, ‬women's representation on UAE-listed company boards has jumped by 200‭ ‬per cent‭, ‬according to Grant Thornton's 2025‭ ‬Women in Business UAE Edition report‭. ‬Last year‭, ‬women held 141‭ ‬seats in boardrooms compared to only 47‭ ‬seats in 2021‭.‬

George Stoyanov‭, ‬head of markets at Grant Thornton UAE‭, ‬believes the shift is driven by both policy and changing perceptions‭. ‬“The UAE government has played a huge role by mandating women's participation on boards‭ ‬-‭ ‬that was a critical starting point‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬And that mandate is now codified‭: ‬starting January 2025‭, ‬all private joint-stock companies in the UAE must appoint at‭ ‬least one woman to their board of directors‭, ‬a regulation introduced by the Securities and Commodities Authority‭. ‬This builds upon earlier efforts‭, ‬such as the Dubai Women Establishment's‭ ‬'Women on Boards'‭ ‬initiative launched in 2012‭, ‬which aimed to increase female presence on corporate boards and led to the UAE Cabinet's decision to make representation mandatory across corporations and government entities‭.‬

Board seats aren't just about visibility‭ ‬-‭ ‬they're about influence‭. ‬The rise of women in boardrooms and the C-suite is about more than parity‭ ‬-‭ ‬it shows how the UAE's drive for economic diversification is reshaping who holds power‭. ‬“I think the global community‭, ‬especially post-Covid‭, ‬has understood that even in a non-physical environment if I dare say something like that‭, ‬everyone was seeing that the participation‭, ‬the performance‭, ‬and the productivity that female leaders continued to deliver was outstanding‭,‬”‭ ‬Stoyanov added‭. ‬“And that's why you're seeing a lot of the erosion of what traditionally would've been called unconscious bias‭.‬”

It's showing up in hard numbers‭. ‬According to Grant Thornton's research‭, ‬women now hold 33‭ ‬per cent of CFO roles and nearly 38‭ ‬per cent of CHRO roles in the UAE‭. ‬Investors are paying attention‭, ‬with nearly 40‭ ‬per cent now factoring gender diversity into their due diligence before cutting a check‭. ‬This means inclusion isn't just a buzzword anymore‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's a business strategy‭. ‬Women are advancing fastest in sectors like financial services‭, ‬where structure and regulation have pushed companies to take diversity seriously‭. ‬In industries like heavy manufacturing‭, ‬change has been slower‭ ‬-‭ ‬a reminder that the glass ceiling doesn't crack evenly‭.‬

Stoyanov also points to what he calls a‭ ‬“missed generation”‭ ‬-‭ ‬women who entered the workforce years ago but were boxed out of leadership by rigid structures‭, ‬limited flexibility‭, ‬or career‭ ‬breaks‭. ‬For years‭, ‬policies and corporate culture made it hard for working women to advance‭, ‬especially for those that wanted to‭ ‬take up motherhood while maintaining a career‭. ‬Now‭, ‬long-term visas‭, ‬hybrid work models‭, ‬and a broader cultural shift toward inclusion are reopening the door‭ ‬-‭ ‬not just for the next generation but for those who almost slipped through‭.‬

But the cost of sidelining that talent is real‭. ‬Every missed opportunity slows growth‭. ‬For Stoyanov‭, ‬the math is as compelling as the momentum‭. ‬“Closing the gender gap could boost the UAE's GDP by 23‭ ‬per cent‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“It's not just a fairness issue‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's a growth strategy‭, ‬completely aligned with the country's economic vision for 2030‭.‬”‭ ‬The UAE ranked seventh in the world‭ ‬-‭ ‬and first in the region‭ ‬-‭ ‬on the UNDP's 2024‭ ‬Gender Inequality Index‭, ‬a signal that policy shifts are translating into real progress‭.‬

That's the bigger picture‭. ‬On the ground‭, ‬for women like GG Benitez‭, ‬it's personal‭. ‬As an Arab-American entrepreneur and brand strategist‭, ‬Benitez didn't just move to Dubai‭ ‬-‭ ‬she built a platform here‭. ‬She's the founder of GG Benitez International‭, ‬a boutique consultancy specialising in brand positioning‭, ‬media strategy‭, ‬and market‭ ‬entry for global entrepreneurs and investors expanding into the UAE‭. ‬Beyond her advisory work‭, ‬she hosts‭ ‬Dubai Connect‭, ‬a podcast that spotlights business leaders and innovators shaping the region's economy‭ ‬-‭ ‬turning her own journey into a roadmap for others looking to build a real estate portfolio or career in the Gulf‭.‬

“I'm doing what I'm doing because I want Americans‭ ‬-‭ ‬Arab or not‭ ‬-‭ ‬to feel what I feel when I'm here‭,‬”‭ ‬she said in an interview on her‭ ‬Dubai Connect‭ ‬podcast‭. ‬“The safety‭, ‬the empowerment as a woman‭, ‬the harmony‭, ‬the diversity‭, ‬the tolerance‭, ‬the acceptance‭, ‬the opportunity‭.‬”‭ ‬

She effectively contrasts the state of female entrepreneurship in the US and the UAE‭. ‬“I always felt the contrast is that we're constantly pushing ourselves to be at the forefront‭ ‬-‭ ‬pushing glass ceilings‭, ‬pushing to be taken seriously‭, ‬to be equal members on boards‭, ‬to have equal opportunities‭, ‬equal pay‭, ‬equal salaries in the United States‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“I come here‭, ‬and there are things like the Women on Board Initiative and so many positions where that is already happening here‭ ‬on a much greater level‭. ‬Women are already there‭.‬”

That shift didn't happen overnight‭. ‬It's the result of years of government and private sector investment‭ ‬-‭ ‬from the UAE Gender Balance Council‭, ‬which has driven national policy on workplace inclusion‭, ‬to initiatives like the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development‭, ‬which provides capital and mentorship to women-led SMEs‭. ‬Programmes in the private sector‭, ‬such‭ ‬as She's Next by Visa‭, ‬have also helped close the gap by offering funding and business training to female founders‭. ‬Benitez agrees policy is part of the equation‭ ‬-‭ ‬but not the whole answer‭. ‬“That trickle-down from leadership is important‭, ‬and policy can be one of the factors that help implement that‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

Beyond funding‭, ‬it's about creating pipelines‭ ‬-‭ ‬and that's where networks like TiE Women MENA come in‭. ‬The TiE Women MENA programme‭, ‬now in its sixth edition in 2025‭, ‬is backing the next generation of female founders with real tools‭ ‬-‭ ‬offering mentorship from industry leaders‭, ‬pitch competitions‭, ‬and direct access to global investor networks‭. ‬“They get mentorship‭, ‬they get funding‭ ‬-‭ ‬the winner and runner-up for MENA will get equity-free funding‭ ‬-‭ ‬and a lot of exposure‭,‬”‭ ‬said Carlina Marani‭, ‬co-chair of the 2025‭ ‬cohort‭. ‬Marani has spent the last four years in Dubai‭, ‬balancing her role as a mother‭ ‬of two with her position as managing director at Accenture‭. ‬Before that‭, ‬she built her career in tech across the Netherlands‭, ‬holding leadership roles at global giants like Microsoft‭, ‬IBM‭, ‬and Cisco‭. ‬Now‭, ‬she's turning her experience toward a different kind of leadership‭ ‬-‭ ‬co-chairing the 2025‭ ‬TiE Women MENA programme‭, ‬one of the region's biggest platforms for female founders‭.‬

The programme's five tracks include the UAE‭, ‬Saudi Arabia‭, ‬Egypt‭, ‬and the rest of the MENA region‭ (‬which includes Jordan and Lebanon‭). ‬The programme is designed to accelerate women-led startups with real resources‭: ‬equity-free funding for the winner and runner-up‭, ‬high‭-‬profile mentorship‭, ‬and significant exposure through events like the TiE Global Summit in Jaipur‭. ‬The winner has a chance to win‭ ‬a‭ $‬50,000‭ ‬cash prize and gain global investor visibility‭. ‬Applications for the 2025‭ ‬cohort are still open‭, ‬with the final deadline closing by the end of June‭.‬

The goal isn't just to get women into the room‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's to make sure they stay‭, ‬scale‭, ‬and lead‭, ‬Marani explained‭. ‬Still‭, ‬she is blunt about the broader landscape for women founders‭ ‬in the region‭. ‬“It's going the right way‭, ‬but it's not finished until we're completely equal‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬This recognition of women's economic potential comes at a much-needed time‭. ‬Women-led startups receive just 1.2‭ ‬per cent of venture capital in the MENA region‭, ‬according to the World Economic Forum‭ ‬-‭ ‬not far off the global figure of 2‭ ‬per cent‭. ‬The funding gap persists despite clear evidence that gender-diverse founding teams‭ ‬consistently deliver more substantial returns‭.‬

“It's something to be ashamed of‭,‬”‭ ‬Marani said‭. ‬“Why can't funding be at 50‭ ‬per cent‭? ‬It has been proven that female-run companies take fewer risks‭. ‬They're more stable‭. ‬They normally make more profit‭,‬”‭ ‬she added‭. ‬Programmes like TiE Women are trying to close the gap‭, ‬but the flow of capital remains painfully uneven‭. ‬And funding‭ ‬isn't the only place where progress can be deceiving‭. ‬Marani is just as wary of the numbers around leadership‭. ‬She points to the 200‭ ‬per cent rise in women's board participation highlighted by Grant Thornton's 2025‭ ‬Women in Business report‭ ‬-‭ ‬but stresses that statistics without context don't tell the full story‭. ‬“You can easily show a 200‭ ‬per cent increase if you're starting from almost nothing‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

If funding and representation are visible gaps‭, ‬belief is the invisible one‭. ‬For Alamri‭, ‬the real battle starts earlier‭ ‬-‭ ‬in mindset‭. ‬“I don't always see funding as the initial issue‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“It's people having belief in themselves that they're going to make it happen‭. ‬We're afraid of rejection‭, ‬we're afraid of what people are going to say if a business fails‭.‬”

That fear‭, ‬she warns‭, ‬can hold women back from even starting‭. ‬Alamri‭, ‬who is sceptical of‭ ‬“networking just for the sake of networking‭,‬”‭ ‬believes women need to focus on building first‭. ‬“Nobody wants to network with people who are just getting started‭. ‬Start somewhere‭. ‬Have at least one proof of concept‭.‬”

Marani offers a similar warning‭. ‬“Don't wait until it's 100‭ ‬per cent perfect‭. ‬And don't be afraid to‭ ‬-‭ ‬I don't want to use the word fail‭ ‬-‭ ‬but don't be afraid to iterate‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“It will take multiple iterations to get where you need to go‭.‬”‭ ‬Marani points to another‭, ‬quieter force stalling progress‭: ‬self-doubt‭. ‬“There's enough research that says females don't respond to job vacancies unless they meet every qualification‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“Meanwhile‭, ‬a male candidate will look at the same list and think‭, ‬'Oh‭, ‬I can do that'‭ ‬-‭ ‬even if he can't‭.‬”

For real progress to stick‭, ‬companies must move beyond good intentions‭. ‬“Talent processes need to be designed to drive gender balance‭,‬”‭ ‬Stoyanov said‭. ‬“We need to make this an active thought process so that we don't have any missed generations in the future‭.‬”‭ ‬