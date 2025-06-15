Safari Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars Mega Promotion Third Draw Winners Receive Prizes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari Hypermarket, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, has announced the winners of third draw of its mega promotion, "Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars". The event, held on June 12 at Safari Mall in Abu Hamour, was attended by representatives from Safari's management.

The winners of the draw are Shahul Hameed (Coupon Number: STR300931274), Zahid (Coupon Number: STR300149700), Biju Otali Balan Biju (Coupon Number: STR300761435), and Salmadeen Muhammedkutty (Coupon Number: STR300352706).

Winners are selected through a raffle coupon draw, with coupons issued to customers who make a purchase of QR50 or more from any Safari outlet during the Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars Mega Promotion, which runs until September 30, 2025.

Four winners will be selected in each of the first five draws, and five winners will be selected in the final draw - each earning a chance to win a Toyota Raize car.

Safari, known for capturing the hearts of customers through various prize schemes, has already created many winners. Safari management expressed its gratitude to the public for embracing this new mega promotion. The fourth draw will take place on July 17 at Safari Hypermarket in the Industrial Area.