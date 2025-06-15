MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi hosted the culminating round of the Grand Prix Grappling World Tour at Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, drawing hundreds of athletes from over 50 nations yesterday. The UAE secured top position in the overall standings, with 31,000 points, narrowly surpassing Brazil's 30,600 and Russia's 19,000, highlighting Emirati athletic rise in combat sports.

Leading the charge was Khaled Al Shehhi, who seized gold in the professional division after a series of commanding performances. Demonstrating exceptional physical strength and technical finesse, Al Shehhi attributed his victory to years of rigorous training and unwavering institutional backing from national leadership. He praised the diversity of grappling styles present and affirmed that the title represents a“significant milestone” in his career.

In the heavyweight division, Pouya Rahmani also took home gold. He commended the tournament's professionalism, citing world‐class refereeing and flawless logistical arrangements, which, he added, elevated his performance amid a passionate crowd.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu‐Jitsu Pro Federation, the event underlined Abu Dhabi's growing stature as a global combat‐sports hub. Its presence on the AJP calendar consistently attracts elite talent and contributes to the city's international sporting profile.

Analysts note that this iteration-held on 14 June 2025-reflects a wider trend of rising investment and performance in grappling disciplines across the Gulf. With significant prize money and global ranking points at stake, UK‐based grappling commentator James Carter remarked:“This tournament is fast evolving into a key international stage for pro grapplers-it draws tactical competitors from Europe, South America, and Asia alike.”

Data from AJP shows this year's event awarded 2,000 global ranking points to each champion-an incentive that has increased both participation and competitive intensity.

At the closing ceremony, Tareq Al Bahri, general manager of AJP, lauded the standard of competition and Emirati athletes' achievements. He emphasised that national development programmes have been instrumental in nurturing home‐grown talent, with jiu‐jitsu federations investing in grassroots camps and international coaching exchanges.

Veteran coach Maria Fernandez, who oversees female grappling teams across the region, observed that the UAE's multi‐tiered strategy-combining youth training, scholarships, and elite events at Mubadala Arena-has yielded visible results.“What we've seen here isn't just isolated wins; it's structural change. The UAE is visibly closing the gap with traditionally dominant nations like Brazil and Russia,” she said.

Looking ahead, organisers confirm that the Abu Dhabi stop is set to remain a keystone of the 2025‐26 AJP Grappling World Tour. Future events, including youth and professional categories, will continue at Mubadala Arena and additional venues across the emirate, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role in hosting elite martial‐arts competition.

For Khaled Al Shehhi and Pouya Rahmani, the gold medals on home soil represent both personal triumph and national pride. Their performances, supported by a robust governance and funding framework, signal a shifting landscape in global grappling-a sport now gaining serious ground in the Middle East.

