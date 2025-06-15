Trump's 2024 Disclosure Reveals $600 Million Income Surge

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Donald Trump's financial disclosure for the 2024 calendar year reveals more than $600 million in gross income and at least $1.6 billion in assets, offering a detailed window into the former president's expansive business empire and the diversification of his revenue streams.

The filing, submitted on 13 June 2025, highlights a sharp rise in earnings derived from cryptocurrency ventures, numerous golf and hospitality properties, global licensing agreements, and an array of branded merchandise deals. Income from crypto alone was staggering: $320 million in fees from the $TRUMP meme coin and $57.35 million from token sales tied to World Liberty Financial, a DeFi enterprise in which Trump holds 15.75 billion governance tokens.

Golf-related revenues accounted for a significant portion of the total, with Trump's Florida-based resorts-including Jupiter, Doral, West Palm Beach-and the Mar‐a‐Lago club bringing in at least $217.7 million. Trump National Doral generated $110.4 million alone. International properties in Ireland and Scotland added approximately €19 million and £28.7 million respectively.

Royalties and licensing across Trump's branded merchandise further bulged into the tax disclosure. Revenues included $1.3 million from the Greenwood Bible, $2.8 million from Trump Watches, $2.5 million from Trump Sneakers and Fragrances, and $1.16 million from NFT trading cards. Foreign branding deals yielded over $36 million, emanating from projects in Vietnam, India, and Dubai.

Passive income from investments-comprising interest, dividends and bond yields-totalled at least $12 million, sourced from holdings of about $211 million. The most notable fund positions were in Blue Owl Capital, Charles Schwab and Invesco government bond strategies.

The disclosure confirms the minimal asset estimate of $1.6 billion, calculated using the lowest bounds in declared valuations. However, asset values may be considerably higher, given ranges presented in the filing.

Despite assertions that Trump placed his businesses in a blind trust managed by his children, the disclosure underlines that the associated earnings continue to funnel to him directly. Critics argue this arrangement poses ethical concerns and potential conflicts of interest, especially where government policy intersects with crypto or development sectors potentially benefiting his enterprises.

First Lady Melania Trump was listed as earning $216,700 from licensing her NFT collection. The disclosure notes Trump Media & Technology-including Truth Social-remains a key asset, though its precise contribution to the total remains unspecified.

The financial filing, examined by Reuters and the Washington Post, runs through 2024 and follows extensive public and media scrutiny regarding Trump's financial transparency. He faces ongoing legal challenges-including potential liabilities amounting to nearly $440 million stemming from defamation and state litigation-but those were recorded as pending appeal.

Trump's earnings from crypto and golf underscore an evolving business strategy where new digital ventures coexist alongside traditional real estate and leisure interests. The disclosure offers a snapshot of an economic footprint that spans DeFi, luxury goods, hospitality, passive investments and global licensing-reflecting a sophisticated, multi-channel revenue model.

