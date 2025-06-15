Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Palestinians Martyred, Others Injured By Israeli Fire While Waiting For Aid In Gaza

2025-06-15 04:01:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded Sunday morning by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for food aid in various parts of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, reported that three Palestinians waiting for aid were martyred near the town of Netzarim in the central Gaza Strip.
Others were wounded by Israeli forces' gunfire while waiting for aid in the southern city of Khan Yunis.
The Israeli occupation forces have targeted aid distribution points for weeks, both in Rafah in the south and in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. This move, according to UN confirmations, is intended to forcibly displace residents.
The total number of martyrs since the Israeli aid distribution points mechanism began operating last May has reached more than 100, with dozens more wounded.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression against the Gaza Strip on March 18, following a two-month halt under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Jan. 19. However, the occupation has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement, targeting various areas in the Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.

