403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3 Palestinians Martyred, Others Injured By Israeli Fire While Waiting For Aid In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded Sunday morning by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for food aid in various parts of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, reported that three Palestinians waiting for aid were martyred near the town of Netzarim in the central Gaza Strip.
Others were wounded by Israeli forces' gunfire while waiting for aid in the southern city of Khan Yunis.
The Israeli occupation forces have targeted aid distribution points for weeks, both in Rafah in the south and in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. This move, according to UN confirmations, is intended to forcibly displace residents.
The total number of martyrs since the Israeli aid distribution points mechanism began operating last May has reached more than 100, with dozens more wounded.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression against the Gaza Strip on March 18, following a two-month halt under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Jan. 19. However, the occupation has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement, targeting various areas in the Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.
Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, reported that three Palestinians waiting for aid were martyred near the town of Netzarim in the central Gaza Strip.
Others were wounded by Israeli forces' gunfire while waiting for aid in the southern city of Khan Yunis.
The Israeli occupation forces have targeted aid distribution points for weeks, both in Rafah in the south and in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. This move, according to UN confirmations, is intended to forcibly displace residents.
The total number of martyrs since the Israeli aid distribution points mechanism began operating last May has reached more than 100, with dozens more wounded.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression against the Gaza Strip on March 18, following a two-month halt under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Jan. 19. However, the occupation has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement, targeting various areas in the Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment