Reclaiming Father's Day In MENA On June 21: A Cultural Opportunity Waiting To Be Celebrated
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a region known for its strong family ties and deep respect for tradition, you'd expect both parents to be celebrated equally. But while Mother's Day has become a major moment across the Arab world, with schools, brands, and media all taking part, Father's Day barely gets noticed.
Most people in MENA don't know when it is. Few make plans around it. There's no real recognition from institutions, no widespread conversation, and very little commercial activity. In many countries in the region, it's not even marked on official calendars.
At Floward, we believe this is a moment worth paying attention to.
A Global Occasion That Hasn't Landed Locally
Father's Day has been around for more than a hundred years in many parts of the world. It's widely celebrated in places like the US, the UK, and parts of Europe. Some countries in our region have started to adopt it too, like the UAE, which officially observes it on June 21. But overall, engagement remains low.
Part of the reason is timing. It falls during summer break, which makes it less visible in schools. But it also reflects how the idea of fatherhood is often viewed. While the role of mothers is front and center in our culture, fathers tend to stay in the background.
That doesn't match how fatherhood looks, especially today. Younger fathers are more present in their children's lives than ever before. They're involved, nurturing, and engaged. But that shift hasn't been reflected in how we celebrate them.
Floward ran a survey recently to get a better sense of what occasions matter to people. Father's Day ranked among the top four occasions people said they'd consider buying a gift for, even though it's not widely promoted. That tells us something important. People do care. They just need someone to help bring the occasion to life.
Why This Moment Matters
We hear a lot about the sacrifices mothers make. And rightly so. But many fathers have stories that are rarely told. Stories of quiet support, of long working hours, of showing up again and again in ways that don't always get noticed.
There's the dad who took a second job to support his family. The one who drove his kids to school every morning without fail. The younger father who balances work calls with bedtime routines.
These stories deserve attention, too.
Celebrating Father's Day helps make space for those stories. It challenges old ideas about the traditional roles of fathers. It encourages shared parenting. And it reminds us that love and care can look different from one family to the next.
What Floward Is Doing
We've always believed that gifting is more than the gift itself. It's about showing someone you've thought of them. And we think Father's Day is one of those occasions that hasn't had its moment yet.
This year, we're making it one.
We're launching a regional campaign that highlights the role of fathers and brings them to the forefront. Our campaign includes storytelling, curated gift selections, influencer collaborations, and social content that encourages people to connect with their dads in a more meaningful way.
We're also acting on the ground. Our CSR efforts this year focus on older fathers in care homes who often go unnoticed and many of whom don't receive visitors as well as new fathers who are experiencing fatherh
These are the people we want to recognize and celebrate.
Looking Ahead
We don't want this to be a one-time campaign. Our goal is to see Father's Day become part of the cultural calendar. We want it to be acknowledged in schools, reflected in the media, and recognized as a moment worth preparing for.
Because at the heart of it, this is about creating space for appreciation. For connection. And for showing up for someone who's likely shown up for you more than you've realized.
Chairman & CEO of Floward, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani said: "Floward has always been about meaningful moments and delivering feelings. Father's Day is one of those moments that people are ready to embrace, even if it hasn't been fully recognized yet. We're proud to help make it into something people talk about, plan for, and remember."
Just the Beginning
Some occasions are already part of our culture. Others need a little help to grow. Father's Day in the GCC falls into that second group.
We're here to help it grow.
Because being thoughtful means noticing who's been there all along and giving them their moment, too.
