Eve Air Mobility And Revo Accelerate Urban Air Mobility With $250M Contract

A fleet of up to 50 aircraft and aftermarket services is poised to revolutionize

urban transport across Revo's key markets.

PARIS, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX ) (NYSE: EVEXW ) has signed its first binding framework agreement with Revo , an advanced urban air mobility (UAM) operator headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, and its parent company, Omni Helicopters International SA (OHI). The contract includes the purchase of up to 50 electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, associated entry into service and aftermarket services. This milestone marks Eve's transition from development to execution, solidifying its position as a leading provider of next-generation UAM solutions.

"This binding agreement with Revo and OHI is a pivotal step for Eve, demonstrating growing market confidence in our technology and operational model," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility. "By moving from concept to implementation, we are not only advancing our commercial roadmap but also helping to shape a robust and sustainable UAM ecosystem, setting a global benchmark for eVTOL deployment."

The agreement represents Eve's commitment to Revo & OHI, encompassing eVTOL aircraft and comprehensive aftermarket support through Eve's TechCare package. Revo will become the launch operator for Eve's eVTOLs in São Paulo, with first delivery planned for fourth quarter of 2027 one of the world's most dynamic and advanced markets for aerial mobility, São Paulo has over 400 registered helicopters and nearly 2,000 daily takeoffs and landings.

"Our decision to partner with Eve Air Mobility was clear, rooted in their mature design, comprehensive support ecosystem, and Embraer's unparalleled aerospace heritage," said Revo CEO Joao Welsh. "These eVTOL aircraft will be the cornerstone of our ambitious plan to revolutionize Revo's high touch mobility service, offering a safe sustainable, and scalable business that will connect communities and redefine convenience."

Revo, wholly owned by OHI, currently operates a door-to-door mobility solution, integrating car and luggage services with scheduled helicopter service connecting key locations in southeast Brazil. These include daily flights between Zona Sul and GRU International Airport, a route that typically takes 1.5 to 3 hours by car but can be completed in just 10 minutes by air. With Eve's eVTOLs, these operations will become fully electric and sustainable, delivering a superior customer experience, and supporting the city's goals for greener transportation.

"Adding up to 50 of Eve Air Mobility's eVTOLs to our fleet furthers our diversification journey and leadership in the low altitude economy," said Jeremy Akel, Group CEO, Omni Helicopters International. "Our partnership with Eve is evidence of our shared vision to bring to life revolutionary mobility ideas that transform how people move within cities."

This binding proposal builds on the strategic collaboration between Eve, OHI, and Revo, which includes previous agreements for aircraft, service solutions, and successful simulations of urban air traffic management using Eve's Vector software . The agreement also provides access to Eve TechCare, an all-in-one suite of operational support designed to streamline eVTOL operations and maximize fleet performance.

"Our eVTOL is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing transportation networks, providing operators with a vital link to complete their passengers' journey," said Megha Bhatia, CCO at Eve Air Mobility. "Our aircraft enables Revo and operators to provide the last mile of service, such as airport shuttles to and from the city, in a fraction of the time. A safe, efficient, and innovative option that enhances connectivity and reimagines urban air mobility for operators and their customers."

Image : Revo Eve Air Mobility Aircraf

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 55-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit .

About Omni Helicopters International

Omni Helicopters International SA (OHI), a subsidiary of OHI Group SA, founded in Portugal in the 90s, stands at the forefront of Latin America's air mobility and delivery solutions sector. As the region's largest provider of these services, OHI caters to diverse customer groups across multiple segments, ensuring seamless and efficient solutions.

Through its subsidiaries Omni Taxi Aéreo in Brazil, Omni Helicopters Guyana Inc., and Omni Helicopters International Mozambique, OHI offers unmatched capability and capacity to serve offshore customers in the fastest growing offshore energy markets. The company's extensive portfolio includes Crew Change, Emergency Medical Services, Firefighting, Search and Rescue operations, as well as highly specialized Cargo and Utility services in remote and challenging locations.

In line with its commitment to innovation and sustainability , OHI has introduced two groundbreaking ventures: OHI Unmanned, a specialist division focusing on unmanned aerial vehicles services, and Revo , a premium advanced air mobility solution provider. For more information, visit .

About Revo

Operating in São Paulo since January 2024, Revo is an advanced urban air mobility solution founded and fully owned by Omni Helicopters International SA. Revo is a cutting- edge urban mobility solution that delivers a seamless, door-to-door travel experience. Designed for those who value wellbeing and demand the highest standards of safety, reliability, and sustainability, Revo uses advanced technology to integrate aerial and ground transportation into one cohesive platform. Revo unlocks fast, efficient mobility in one of the world's most congested cities. Guests can book single seats or private cabins through the app, website, or a dedicated concierge service. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward- looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

SOURCE Eve Air Mobility

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED