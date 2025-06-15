Nishikant Dubey Slams Cong, Say Its Pms' Weak Foreign Policy Failed On Canada-Pak-Khalistan Links

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Member of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party Nishikant Dubey has reignited debate over the Congress party's historical foreign policy, accusing it of negligence and weakness in handling the rise of Khalistani extremism and its international fallout.

In a post on his X handle, Dubey alleged that Canada, in collaboration with Pakistan, has harboured Khalistani terrorists since the 1970s, with little resistance from successive Congress-led governments.

Dubey claimed that between 1970 and 1984, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wrote seven letters to Canadian PM Pierre Elliott Trudeau, urging action against Khalistani elements, but received no meaningful response.

Dubey pointed to the case of Talwinder Singh Parmar, a key figure in the Babbar Khalsa International group, who was allegedly sheltered in both Pakistan and Canada. Despite Indian efforts to secure his extradition in 1980, Parmar remained at large and went on to mastermind the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, which killed 329 people, mostly Canadian citizens of Indian origin.

The Canadian investigation into the bombing began only in 2006, and the only person convicted, Inderjit Singh Reyat, served a partial sentence before being released.

Dubey also questioned how Parmar re-entered India in 1992 before being killed in a police encounter in Mumbai, suggesting gaps in intelligence and border control.

Recent expert commentary has echoed Dubey's concerns. Analysts like Puneet Sahani have warned that Canada's continued tolerance of Khalistani extremism is damaging its global reputation and straining ties with India.

Sahani noted that the new generation of Khalistan supporters in Canada, many born outside India, are increasingly radicalised and politically influential, citing public tributes to slain separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as evidence of their reach.

The Congress party has responded cautiously to the broader India-Canada diplomatic row, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh emphasising the need for bipartisan unity on national security and urging the Modi government to take the opposition into confidence.

Dubey concluded his remarks by branding Congress' foreign policy legacy as one of“weakness and arrogance”, arguing that its failure to act decisively against terrorism has had long-lasting consequences for India's global security posture.

The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of Canada's handling of extremist networks and renewed calls for international cooperation on counterterrorism.

As of now, there appears to be no official response from the Congress party specifically addressing Nishikant Dubey's recent post on X regarding the party's foreign policy and its alleged handling of Khalistani extremism and the 1985 Air India bombing.

There is no direct rebuttal or statement from the party or its spokespersons on Dubey's claims about Indira Gandhi's correspondence with Canada or the handling of Talwinder Singh Parmar.