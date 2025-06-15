Afghan Migrants Urged To Avoid Military Sites In Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Embassy in Tehran has urged Afghan citizens to stay away from sensitive military sites in Iran, warning that these areas are heavily guarded and any suspicious behavior could lead to arrest.

In a statement titled“Warning and Advice!” reported by Tabnak news agency, the embassy emphasized that Afghan nationals must not approach such sites under any circumstances.

The embassy also advised Afghans in Iran to avoid discussing sensitive political or religious topics in public and to steer clear of political gatherings, party meetings, or activities that might be seen as politically charged.

It warned against expressing opinions or sharing political content on social media.

Additionally, the embassy recommended avoiding conversations about attacks or political stances in public places like subways, markets, taxis, or queues, as such discussions may draw unwanted attention from authorities and result in legal consequences.

Afghan citizens were also urged not to participate in protests or demonstrations, which could lead to confrontations with law enforcement or involvement in politically sensitive situations.

The embassy noted that Iranian authorities may issue new residency guidelines depending on the security climate, and it is important for Afghan residents to follow these directives to ensure their safety and avoid legal complications.

The statement concluded:“Adhering to local laws helps Afghan migrants avoid potential conflicts and ensures their personal safety and security.”

This comes just two days after Israel launched airstrikes on several nuclear and military facilities and other areas in Iran. These attacks resulted in the deaths of several military officials, nuclear experts, and civilians.

In response, Iran fired missiles toward Israel. The conflict between the two countries is ongoing.

