KIWI Design Celebrates One Million Head Straps Sold, Redefines VR Comfort With Series Made For Meta Products

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The, released in 2022, became part of the Made for Meta program in November 2023. Following that, thelaunched in December 2023. This innovative stand provided an easy place-and-charge experience for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro. It featured KIWI design's Magnetic Single-Point-Charging (SPC) system and chic RGB multicolor ambient lighting, ensuring a secure charging solution while showcasing the controllers and maximizing floor space efficiency.

In September 2024, KIWI design introduced the G4 Pro Performance Controller Grips Cover , featuring a unique semi-transparent tracking ring design that securely wrapped around the controller without interfering with the IR signal, preventing slipping during intense gameplay. The new mixed-woven nylon and polyester knuckle straps provided an improved touch and feel, while the open battery door allowed for easy battery replacement without removing the entire grips cover. Furthermore, it was compatible with the original wrist strap, enhancing stability during use.

Also launching in September 2024 was the H4 Halo Comfort Head Strap , the second generation of KIWI design's halo-style head strap. Learning from the K4 series, this strap relocated the pressure point to the forehead and offered multiple adjustment options to accommodate various head shapes. It ensured optimal comfort and was designed for seamless use without a facial interface, making it ideal for media consumption and mixed reality experiences.

As KIWI design continues to set the standard in the VR accessory market, its dedication to innovation and safety remains unwavering. With over 100 patents and the distinction of being the top-selling VR accessories brand in 2022, KIWI design has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. The achievement of the first "Made for Meta" certification in 2023 further underscores the brand's dedication to quality and performance, ensuring that users can enjoy a seamless and immersive mixed reality experience.

For more information about our brand and products, please visit:









@KIWIdesign

@kiwidesign_official



SOURCE KIWI design