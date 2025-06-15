KIWI Design Celebrates One Million Head Straps Sold, Redefines VR Comfort With Series Made For Meta Products
In September 2024, KIWI design introduced the G4 Pro Performance Controller Grips Cover , featuring a unique semi-transparent tracking ring design that securely wrapped around the controller without interfering with the IR signal, preventing slipping during intense gameplay. The new mixed-woven nylon and polyester knuckle straps provided an improved touch and feel, while the open battery door allowed for easy battery replacement without removing the entire grips cover. Furthermore, it was compatible with the original wrist strap, enhancing stability during use.
Also launching in September 2024 was the H4 Halo Comfort Head Strap , the second generation of KIWI design's halo-style head strap. Learning from the K4 series, this strap relocated the pressure point to the forehead and offered multiple adjustment options to accommodate various head shapes. It ensured optimal comfort and was designed for seamless use without a facial interface, making it ideal for media consumption and mixed reality experiences.
As KIWI design continues to set the standard in the VR accessory market, its dedication to innovation and safety remains unwavering. With over 100 patents and the distinction of being the top-selling VR accessories brand in 2022, KIWI design has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. The achievement of the first "Made for Meta" certification in 2023 further underscores the brand's dedication to quality and performance, ensuring that users can enjoy a seamless and immersive mixed reality experience.
