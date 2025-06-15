Neena Gupta Reveals Why She Was Asked To Return To Her Van During Filming Of 'Metro... In Dino' Scene

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, who has collaborated for the first time with Anurag Basu for the upcoming film 'Metro... In Dino', recollected an incident when she was ready to give her shot on the film's set but was asked to return to her van.

The actress spoke with IANS in the run-up to the film's release, and shared that Anurag is very instinctive and perceptive, and is brimming with ideas till the last moment before the take.

Speaking with IANS, Neena said,“Once we came on the set for shoot as the production team called us on the set. We were told to go back in the van, and that it will take some time. So I saw Dada in the hall where the shoot was going on. He went in a corner. And he sat there somewhere. So I asked, 'What happened to Dada?' The assistant said, 'He wants to think' So suddenly he wanted to think about something (laughs)”.

The actress further mentioned that Anurag has this whole script in his head and the best part of working with him is that he improvises on the spot.

“So, while we were given the lines and we remembered them and then we were saying and one or two takes were done, suddenly he would say, 'Neena, do it differently. How about you do it this way or that way?'. And I was like, 'Oh man, this is a very good idea, why didn't I think of this?'. It's like that, I'm giving an example. So, I had a lot of dreams come true when he called me for the film. I said, 'I don't want to hear anything, I don't want to do anything, I'll just work with you', it's like that. So, it's great fun working with him also”, she added.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro In Dino' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.