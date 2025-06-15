Iran Strikes Again! 2Nd Missile Wave Hits Israel

Iran launched a second wave of missiles at Israel within hours, triggering fresh alarms across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Israel's Iron Dome intercepted many, but several missiles breached key areas. Tensions escalate rapidly as both nations promise more retaliation. The Middle East edges closer to full-blown war.

