Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Strikes Again! 2Nd Missile Wave Hits Israel

Iran Strikes Again! 2Nd Missile Wave Hits Israel


2025-06-15 03:09:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Iran launched a second wave of missiles at Israel within hours, triggering fresh alarms across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Israel's Iron Dome intercepted many, but several missiles breached key areas. Tensions escalate rapidly as both nations promise more retaliation. The Middle East edges closer to full-blown war.

MENAFN15062025007385015968ID1109675559

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search